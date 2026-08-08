Minor Stabs 28-Year-Old Man After He Objects To Cigarette Smoking In Haryana
A young man died after a minor stabbed him in Faridabad following an argument over smoking. The victim died en route to hospital.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Faridabad: A 28-year-old man died on Friday night in the Om Enclave area of Faridabad, Haryana, after allegedly being stabbed by a minor following an objection to the minor’s cigarette smoking.
Police said the victim, identified as Kishori, was attacked by the minor after an argument broke out when the victim asked him not to smoke a cigarette. The young man suffered severe injuries and died en route to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Citing eyewitness accounts, police said that Kishori was partying with friends when the minor arrived and later asked for a matchbox to light a cigarette. The victim stopped him, saying children shouldn’t smoke, which led to an argument.
“The minor then pulled out a knife and stabbed Kishori multiple times, causing heavy blood loss,” said Anil, the deceased's friend.
The injured man was first taken to a sub-health centre in Palla, where doctors referred him to Delhi due to the critical nature of his injuries. But he died en route to the hospital. Palla police detained the minor accused and launched an investigation.
Palla Police Station in-charge, Satya Prakash, confirmed the incident, saying the detailed investigation has started.
“Preliminary probe reveals a dispute over stopping someone from smoking, leading to the knife attack. A post-mortem is underway, and further action will follow based on the report,” he said, adding that they are probing other aspects of the incident.
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