ETV Bharat / state

Minor Stabs 28-Year-Old Man After He Objects To Cigarette Smoking In Haryana

Faridabad: A 28-year-old man died on Friday night in the Om Enclave area of Faridabad, Haryana, after allegedly being stabbed by a minor following an objection to the minor’s cigarette smoking.

Police said the victim, identified as Kishori, was attacked by the minor after an argument broke out when the victim asked him not to smoke a cigarette. The young man suffered severe injuries and died en route to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Citing eyewitness accounts, police said that Kishori was partying with friends when the minor arrived and later asked for a matchbox to light a cigarette. The victim stopped him, saying children shouldn’t smoke, which led to an argument.

“The minor then pulled out a knife and stabbed Kishori multiple times, causing heavy blood loss,” said Anil, the deceased's friend.