Minor Stabbed To Death in Delhi’s Khyala; Two Juveniles Held

New Delhi: A minor boy was stabbed to death after a quarrel in West Delhi’s Khyala area. The incident took place in an open ground near an MCD park close to a community centre. This has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood amid a spate of recent knife crimes.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call reporting the stabbing was received at approximately 8.45 pm, about 15 minutes after the incident. Police arrived soon after, but by then, the injured teenager had already been taken to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

“The victim had sustained a stab injury in the abdomen. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the boy lived nearby and came from a modest background. His father is a tailor, and he has two brothers.

Two Juveniles Detained

According to Sharad Bhaskar Darade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), two minors have been apprehended in connection with the case. During preliminary questioning, they allegedly admitted that the attack took place after an argument in the open ground.