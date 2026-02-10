Minor Stabbed To Death in Delhi’s Khyala; Two Juveniles Held
Two school dropouts were held after a teenager was fatally stabbed in West Delhi’s Khyala during a dispute, police said.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A minor boy was stabbed to death after a quarrel in West Delhi’s Khyala area. The incident took place in an open ground near an MCD park close to a community centre. This has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood amid a spate of recent knife crimes.
A Police Control Room (PCR) call reporting the stabbing was received at approximately 8.45 pm, about 15 minutes after the incident. Police arrived soon after, but by then, the injured teenager had already been taken to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.
“The victim had sustained a stab injury in the abdomen. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead,” a senior police officer said.
Police said the boy lived nearby and came from a modest background. His father is a tailor, and he has two brothers.
Two Juveniles Detained
According to Sharad Bhaskar Darade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), two minors have been apprehended in connection with the case. During preliminary questioning, they allegedly admitted that the attack took place after an argument in the open ground.
Both accused are Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) and are school dropouts, police said. One of them has lost his father, and his mother works as a domestic help, while the other’s parents are employed in a factory.
They have been detained under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.
Investigation Underway
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Khyala police station. Police teams are examining the sequence of events and checking for additional angles linked to the fight.
The killing comes a day after another stabbing in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area, where one person died and another was seriously injured. Back-to-back incidents have created fear among residents, with police stepping up patrols in vulnerable pockets.
Officials said further investigation is in progress.
