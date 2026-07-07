ETV Bharat / state

Siliguri Minor Girl Rescued Within An Hour After Social Media 'Love Trap'; Mumbai Youth Arrested

Siliguri: A 15-year-old girl from Siliguri was rescued within an hour of her family's complaint after she was allegedly lured away by a youth she had befriended on social media. The accused, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested by police in a swift inter-state operation, while investigators are probing whether the case has links to a larger human trafficking network, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the minor, a resident of the Bharatnagar area under Ward No. 24 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, went missing on Sunday. After searching unsuccessfully for her, family members approached Siliguri Police Station and lodged a written complaint.

Recognising the seriousness of the case, Siliguri Police immediately formed a special investigation team under the supervision of Inspector-in-Charge (IC) Prabir Dutt.

During the investigation, police learned that the girl had allegedly left with a man identified as Jamin Khan, a resident of Mumbai. Investigators suspected the pair were travelling by train and began tracking the accused through technical surveillance and mobile phone analysis.

The digital trail indicated that the accused was travelling towards Azimganj in Murshidabad district. Siliguri Police promptly alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Azimganj and shared photographs of the minor obtained from social media.

When the train reached Azimganj railway station, GRP personnel identified the girl, rescued her safely and arrested the accused.

Social media friendship under investigation