17-Year-Old 'Raped' In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Two Arrested
This is second such incident in Bhubaneswar in 10 days. On December 10, another 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped near Dhauli Peace Pagoda.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a rented house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police officials said on Saturday. The incident took place at around 2 PM on Thursday (December 18), they said. Two accused in connection with the case have been arrested, police said.
According to Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, the accused had promised the girl a data entry job and called her to his rented house to discuss the matter. When the minor girl reached there, the two accused sexually assaulted her at the rented accommodation.
Following this, on Friday (December 19), at around 9.30 pm, the girl lodged a complaint at the Saheed Nagar police station. A case was registered under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The officials formed multiple teams and arrested the duo. The accused were produced in the court, which sent them to judicial custody, police said. A forensic team has visited the spot and collected the evidence, officials said.
This is the second such incident in Bhubaneswar in a span of 10 days. On the evening of December 10, another 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped near Dhauli Peace Pagoda on the outskirts of the city.
