17-Year-Old 'Raped' In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Two Arrested

Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a rented house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police officials said on Saturday. The incident took place at around 2 PM on Thursday (December 18), they said. Two accused in connection with the case have been arrested, police said.

According to Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, the accused had promised the girl a data entry job and called her to his rented house to discuss the matter. When the minor girl reached there, the two accused sexually assaulted her at the rented accommodation.

Following this, on Friday (December 19), at around 9.30 pm, the girl lodged a complaint at the Saheed Nagar police station. A case was registered under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.