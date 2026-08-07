ETV Bharat / state

Minor Raped And Killed By Youth In MP’s Narsinghpur District; Locals Demand Bulldozer Action

Narsinghpur: A 22-year-old man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl before strangling her in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, triggering protests by locals who demanded that his house be bulldozed, a police official said on Friday. The accused, who had also joined the search to trace the girl, was taken into custody on Thursday, the official said.

The youth allegedly approached the girl at her school during the lunch break on Wednesday and asked her to accompany him, claiming that her father had called her home. When she did not reach home after school hours, her family informed the police. After an eight-hour search, the child’s body was found in a ditch in a forest, about 1.5 kilometres from the village, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Dr Rishikesh Meena said that when 40 to 50 cops and about 60 villagers were searching for the girl, the accused also pretended to be looking for her. Following inputs from some girls, the police pressed a sniffer dog into service. The canine led the cops to the accused’s home.