ETV Bharat / state

Minor Pilgrim From UP Gives Birth To Premature Baby In Uttarakhand, Zero FIR Registered

Authorities preserved samples for DNA testing after a minor from UP gave birth to a premature infant. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Champawat: A sensational case has come to light in which a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh, who had travelled with her family to offer prayers at Maa Purnagiri Dham, gave birth to a premature infant in Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred late Monday night or early Tuesday. Acting swiftly, Tanakpur Police registered a Zero First Information Report (FIR) and transferred the case to the concerned police station in Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.

According to police, the minor's health deteriorated during the visit, following which she was admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Tanakpur. Under medical supervision, the girl delivered a premature infant of approximately six months' gestation. The infant died shortly after birth.

According to available information, the 15-year-old girl is a resident of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Maa Purnagiri Dham with her family. While returning after offering prayers, she suddenly fell ill, prompting her relatives to rush her to the hospital.