Minor Pilgrim From UP Gives Birth To Premature Baby In Uttarakhand, Zero FIR Registered
A teenage girl visiting Purnagiri Dham fell ill and delivered a premature baby at Tanakpur hospital, triggering an investigation.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Champawat: A sensational case has come to light in which a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh, who had travelled with her family to offer prayers at Maa Purnagiri Dham, gave birth to a premature infant in Uttarakhand.
The incident occurred late Monday night or early Tuesday. Acting swiftly, Tanakpur Police registered a Zero First Information Report (FIR) and transferred the case to the concerned police station in Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.
According to police, the minor's health deteriorated during the visit, following which she was admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Tanakpur. Under medical supervision, the girl delivered a premature infant of approximately six months' gestation. The infant died shortly after birth.
According to available information, the 15-year-old girl is a resident of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Maa Purnagiri Dham with her family. While returning after offering prayers, she suddenly fell ill, prompting her relatives to rush her to the hospital.
Doctors at the hospital monitored the girl's condition and conducted the necessary medical procedures. Medical authorities stated that the infant survived only for a brief period after delivery. Considering the seriousness of the case, all required medical protocols were followed and samples have been preserved for DNA examination.
Zero FIR Registered, Case Sent To UP
The hospital administration immediately informed the police about the incident. Police subsequently registered a Zero FIR and initiated legal formalities. As per procedure, the case has been transferred to the police station with jurisdiction in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh.
Tanakpur Kotwal Chetan Rawat said that all aspects of the case would be investigated thoroughly. Further legal action will be taken based on the evidence and findings that emerge during the investigation. He added that the case has been formally transferred to the concerned police authorities in Uttar Pradesh for further action.
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