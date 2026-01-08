ETV Bharat / state

National-Level Minor Shooter From Faridabad Alleges Sexual Assault By Coach; Investigation Underway

The victim alleged that she was pressured to go to the coach’s hotel room, where he forcibly sexually assaulted her. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Faridabad: A case of alleged sexual abuse involving a 17-year-old national-level shooter has come to light in Faridabad. The minor has accused her coach of assaulting her. Police have registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and are investigating the matter.

According to police, the incident is linked to the NIT area of Faridabad, where the minor lodged a complaint at the women’s police station. In her statement, the victim said the incident occurred on December 16, 2025, when she was participating in a shooting championship at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. She had travelled to the venue with her coach.

During the championship, the coach was staying at a hotel in Surajkund. After the competition ended, he allegedly called the minor to the hotel on the pretext of discussing her performance. The victim alleged that she was pressured to go to the coach’s hotel room, where he forcibly sexually assaulted her.