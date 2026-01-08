National-Level Minor Shooter From Faridabad Alleges Sexual Assault By Coach; Investigation Underway
The victim said the incident occurred on December 16, 2025, when she was participating in a shooting championship in Delhi
Published : January 8, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Faridabad: A case of alleged sexual abuse involving a 17-year-old national-level shooter has come to light in Faridabad. The minor has accused her coach of assaulting her. Police have registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and are investigating the matter.
According to police, the incident is linked to the NIT area of Faridabad, where the minor lodged a complaint at the women’s police station. In her statement, the victim said the incident occurred on December 16, 2025, when she was participating in a shooting championship at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. She had travelled to the venue with her coach.
During the championship, the coach was staying at a hotel in Surajkund. After the competition ended, he allegedly called the minor to the hotel on the pretext of discussing her performance. The victim alleged that she was pressured to go to the coach’s hotel room, where he forcibly sexually assaulted her.
The victim’s family said the girl informed them about the incident on January 6, stating that she had remained silent as she was scared. They alleged that the coach threatened to ruin her sporting career, which is why she did not report the matter earlier. After learning about the incident, the family approached the women’s police station in NIT, where a case was registered against the accused coach.
Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said the case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. He added that although there was a delay between the date of the incident and the filing of the complaint, police are examining all aspects of the case. CCTV footage from around the hotel is being scrutinised, and statements of the coach and hotel staff are being recorded.
Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association of India has suspended the accused coach. The association said the suspension will remain in force until the investigation is on.
