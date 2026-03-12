10-Year-Old Madrasa Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Mufti Taken Into Custody
Police detained a madrasa's mufti after a pen drive submitted by a complainant allegedly showed him committing obscene acts with a 10-year-old student.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 7:46 AM IST
Karauli: Kotwali Police here on Wednesday detained a person on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl studying at a madrasa in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a video showing him committing obscene acts came to light.
According to police, the accused happens to be a mufti associated with the same madrasa where the 10-year-old girl studies. Action was initiated after registering a case against him under POCSO Act and other relevant sections, officials said.
Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal stated that on Tuesday, one Mohammad Arif Khan lodged a complaint and handed a pen drive to the police. During examination of the pen drive, police allegedly found a video showing the mufti committing obscene acts with the minor girl.
"Girls study at the madrasa up to Class 5, and the girl seen in the video is only 10 years old. The complaint has also mentioned other persons besides the mufti. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under BNS Section 76 and Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. We have detained the accused mufti. Further investigation is underway," Sonwal said.
The senior official added that other accused persons have also been traced and will be arrested soon.
Sonwal further informed that several police teams are carrying out patrols to maintain law and order, while senior officials are monitoring the situation.
