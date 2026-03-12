ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Madrasa Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Mufti Taken Into Custody

Karauli: Kotwali Police here on Wednesday detained a person on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl studying at a madrasa in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a video showing him committing obscene acts came to light.

According to police, the accused happens to be a mufti associated with the same madrasa where the 10-year-old girl studies. Action was initiated after registering a case against him under POCSO Act and other relevant sections, officials said.

Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal stated that on Tuesday, one Mohammad Arif Khan lodged a complaint and handed a pen drive to the police. During examination of the pen drive, police allegedly found a video showing the mufti committing obscene acts with the minor girl.

"Girls study at the madrasa up to Class 5, and the girl seen in the video is only 10 years old. The complaint has also mentioned other persons besides the mufti. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under BNS Section 76 and Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. We have detained the accused mufti. Further investigation is underway," Sonwal said.