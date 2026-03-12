ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Madrasa Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Mufti Taken Into Custody

Police detained a madrasa's mufti after a pen drive submitted by a complainant allegedly showed him committing obscene acts with a 10-year-old student.

10-Year-Old Madrasa Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Mufti Taken Into Custody
10-Year-Old Madrasa Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Mufti Taken Into Custody (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 12, 2026 at 7:46 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Karauli: Kotwali Police here on Wednesday detained a person on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl studying at a madrasa in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a video showing him committing obscene acts came to light.

According to police, the accused happens to be a mufti associated with the same madrasa where the 10-year-old girl studies. Action was initiated after registering a case against him under POCSO Act and other relevant sections, officials said.

Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal stated that on Tuesday, one Mohammad Arif Khan lodged a complaint and handed a pen drive to the police. During examination of the pen drive, police allegedly found a video showing the mufti committing obscene acts with the minor girl.

"Girls study at the madrasa up to Class 5, and the girl seen in the video is only 10 years old. The complaint has also mentioned other persons besides the mufti. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under BNS Section 76 and Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. We have detained the accused mufti. Further investigation is underway," Sonwal said.

The senior official added that other accused persons have also been traced and will be arrested soon.

Sonwal further informed that several police teams are carrying out patrols to maintain law and order, while senior officials are monitoring the situation.

Also Read:

  1. 5 Minor Students Of Madrasa Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Odisha's Nayagarh
  2. Class 2 Girl Of Madrasa 'Stripped And Beaten' For Not Answering Questions In Lucknow, Teacher Booked

TAGGED:

MUFTI ACCUSED OF MOLESTATION
KARAULI MADRASA OBSCENE ACT
RAJASTHAN NEWS
MINOR GIRL ASSAULTED
SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE IN MADRASA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.