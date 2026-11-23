ETV Bharat / state

Minor Killed After Rape Bid In Punjab's Rupnagar, Accused Held

Representational image ( IANS )

Rupnagar: A migrant worker murdered a seven-year-old girl after attempting to rape her at a village in Rupnagar district on Sunday night.

SP Harsimrat Singh Chhetri said the accused, Ajay Kumar was arrested within 10 hours. Kumar, a migrant laborer from Bihar, allegedly lured the child into a nearby forest using a Rs 10 snack packet, tied her to a tree, and attempted to rape her before strangling her when she raised an alarm. The victim's body, bearing severe injury marks, was later recovered from a canal nearby.

"The accused was the neighbor of the seven-year-old girl," the SP said. He said Kumar after killing the girl, threw her body into a canal flowing through the forest and fled the spot. "We received information that a seven-year-old minor girl of a migrant laborer from Bihar had left home the previous evening and had not returned since. Since it involved a minor child, City Rupnagar police immediately registered an FIR under Section 283. Following this, separate teams were formed under the supervision of DSP Rupnagar and immediately began searching for the girl. We found the girl's body in a canal," Chhetri said.