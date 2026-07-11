ETV Bharat / state

Minor Gives Birth At Home, Mother And Child Admitted To Hospital In Karnataka's Hubbali

Hubballi: A 14-year-old girl gave birth at home and is undergoing treatment at the Nirbhaya ward of the KMC-RI at Hubbali in Karnataka.

The minor girl gave birth to the baby on July 8 and was first treated at a private hospital and then admitted to KMC-RI. It is reported that the girl gave birth at home and was admitted to KMC-RI for advanced treatment. Due to her young age, she is being treated in the Nirbhaya ward.

Doctors said both the minor mother and the newborn are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary medical care. Hospital authorities have raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the case. According to officials, the girl’s parents did not inform the hospital in advance about her pregnancy or the delivery. This apart, no family members are currently staying with the minor at the hospital, adding to concerns surrounding the incident.