Minor Gives Birth At Home, Mother And Child Admitted To Hospital In Karnataka's Hubbali
Doctors said both the minor mother and the newborn are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary medical care.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Hubballi: A 14-year-old girl gave birth at home and is undergoing treatment at the Nirbhaya ward of the KMC-RI at Hubbali in Karnataka.
The minor girl gave birth to the baby on July 8 and was first treated at a private hospital and then admitted to KMC-RI. It is reported that the girl gave birth at home and was admitted to KMC-RI for advanced treatment. Due to her young age, she is being treated in the Nirbhaya ward.
Doctors said both the minor mother and the newborn are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary medical care. Hospital authorities have raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the case. According to officials, the girl’s parents did not inform the hospital in advance about her pregnancy or the delivery. This apart, no family members are currently staying with the minor at the hospital, adding to concerns surrounding the incident.
Police have been informed about this and a case has been registered at the Hubballi Town police station. KMC-RI Superintendent-in-Charge Dr. Rajashekar Dyaberi said, "A 14-year-old girl who gave birth on July 8 was admitted here and is being treated in the Nirbhaya ward as she is a minor. The infant is being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Both are healthy."
Dr Dyaberi said, "Treatment of the mother and the newborn is priority. The circumstances surrounding the incident is secondary at the moment. Since the minor girl who delivered is in shock, adequate information is not available on her. She gave birth at home, received treatment at a private hospital and was admitted to KMC - RI for further treatment. Child protection unit, medical staff, and Nirbhaya ward staff are with the girl, and the treatment is continuing."
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