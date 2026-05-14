ETV Bharat / state

21 Minor Girls, Including 7 From Nepal, Rescued From Orchestra Groups In Bihar

Patna: The Bihar Police rescued 21 minor girls, including seven from Nepal, in a crackdown on 13 orchestra and dance groups from Saran district during the early hours of Thursday. Eleven people hailing from Bihar, Nepal, Odisha, Bengal, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh were arrested in the operation.

According to the Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the operation was carried out by the local police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) based on information provided by civil society organisations – Association of Voluntary Action (AVA) and Narayani Sewa Sansthan (NSS) – working for child protection.

All the rescued girls are 15 to 17 years old. Apart from the seven Nepalese girls, the rest are natives of Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. An FIR was registered by AVA assistant project officer Anupam Kumari at the women's police station in Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran.

During preliminary counselling, the girls revealed that they had been lured to the orchestra and dance groups with promises of good jobs, glamorous lifestyles and attractive salaries.

Once trapped, they were forced to perform for hours to sexually explicit Bhojpuri songs at weddings and other events. Many of them also faced molestation, sexual harassment and physical abuse from the owners and staff of the orchestras, as well as the audience.

The Nepalese girls were rescued from the Anjali Orchestra and the Geetanjali Orchestra. All of them were 16 and 17-year-olds, and hailed from Kapilvastu, Sunsari, and Makwanpur districts in their country.