21 Minor Girls, Including 7 From Nepal, Rescued From Orchestra Groups In Bihar
The SSP informed that the operation was carried out by the local police and the AHTU based on information provided by civil society organisations
Published : May 14, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police rescued 21 minor girls, including seven from Nepal, in a crackdown on 13 orchestra and dance groups from Saran district during the early hours of Thursday. Eleven people hailing from Bihar, Nepal, Odisha, Bengal, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh were arrested in the operation.
According to the Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the operation was carried out by the local police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) based on information provided by civil society organisations – Association of Voluntary Action (AVA) and Narayani Sewa Sansthan (NSS) – working for child protection.
All the rescued girls are 15 to 17 years old. Apart from the seven Nepalese girls, the rest are natives of Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. An FIR was registered by AVA assistant project officer Anupam Kumari at the women's police station in Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran.
During preliminary counselling, the girls revealed that they had been lured to the orchestra and dance groups with promises of good jobs, glamorous lifestyles and attractive salaries.
Once trapped, they were forced to perform for hours to sexually explicit Bhojpuri songs at weddings and other events. Many of them also faced molestation, sexual harassment and physical abuse from the owners and staff of the orchestras, as well as the audience.
The Nepalese girls were rescued from the Anjali Orchestra and the Geetanjali Orchestra. All of them were 16 and 17-year-olds, and hailed from Kapilvastu, Sunsari, and Makwanpur districts in their country.
“We were lured with promises of good work and brought to the Anjali orchestra around three years ago. We were beaten, tortured and forced to dance to lewd songs. Our body parts were touched with bad intentions. We were not paid any wages. We just want to return to our homes," one of the rescued Nepalese girls told the police. A 17-year-old girl from Jharkhand was an orphan. She was rescued from one Dhamak Musical Group.
“My parents had died, and a man approached me. He married me with the promise of a better future and made me accompany him for work. However, he sold me to one Golu Kumar, who ran an orchestra, and vanished. I was forced to dance to obscene songs. I was also sexually harassed and kept without wages. I never thought that I would be able to get out of this," she broke down several times while giving her statement to the police.
Both statements were recorded in the FIR, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat. Incidentally, Golu was arrested during the raid. Elaborating on the urgent need to combat crimes like child trafficking across states and borders, AVA executive director Dhananjay Tingal said: “India is at the forefront of combating child trafficking, but we must work together to end the menace. Across India, children need protection from sexual abuse and exploitation, such as trafficking. Rescue efforts must be complemented by fast-track trials and compensation to the victims."
The raids were a result of a month-long investigation by the AVA members, who mapped the orchestra groups, posed as clients and enquired about the girls. They shared the information with the police. In another operation, 44 minor girls from different parts of the country were rescued from 15 orchestra groups from Gopalganj on Tuesday.
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