Minor Girl’s Murder In Rajasthan: Protest Erupts In Bikaner; Protesters Demand Post-Mortem Only After Accused’s Arrest
Markets remain closed as political leaders join a sit-in, demanding immediate arrest and compensation for the victim’s family in Bajju.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Bikaner: A large number of people are staging a sit-in protest outside Bajju Hospital's mortuary in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district following the alleged murder of a minor girl, as no arrests have been made so far.
Residents have demanded immediate action against those responsible and insisted that the post-mortem will be conducted only after the accused are taken into custody.
Police and administrative officials are holding talks with the protesters, but despite several rounds of discussions on Sunday, no resolution has been reached.
Anger Spreads, Markets Shut
Widespread anger has been witnessed in the area over the incident. Markets remained closed on Sunday, and as of Monday morning, shops had not reopened. Locals say the entire region is outraged and that tensions will not ease until those responsible are arrested.
There are suspicions of sexual assault in connection with the minor’s death, which has further intensified public anger. Former chairman of the Kesh Kala Board, Mahendra Gehlot, said, “Our simple demand is that the accused be arrested and the victim’s family be given compensation.”
Political Leaders Join Protest
Leaders from the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political parties have joined the sit-in protest. MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati issued a statement saying that the criminals would not be spared and that discussions had been held with senior police and administrative officials, as well as the Home Minister.
Former Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Kesh Kala Board Chairman Mahendra Gehlot, Rural President Bishnaram Siyag, Pradhan Bhagirath Teterwal and Ganpat Seegad are also participating in the protest.
Police Detain Suspects for Questioning
Additional SP (Rural) B L Meena said that some individuals have been detained for questioning on suspicion. However, he emphasised that a DNA test is necessary before further action can be taken.
He added that discussions are ongoing with the protesters so that the post-mortem and DNA testing of the deceased can be conducted, which would help identify and arrest the real accused.
