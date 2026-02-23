ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl’s Murder In Rajasthan: Protest Erupts In Bikaner; Protesters Demand Post-Mortem Only After Accused’s Arrest

Local leaders and residents protest outside the hospital in the Bikaner district. ( ETV Bharat )

Bikaner: A large number of people are staging a sit-in protest outside Bajju Hospital's mortuary in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district following the alleged murder of a minor girl, as no arrests have been made so far.

Residents have demanded immediate action against those responsible and insisted that the post-mortem will be conducted only after the accused are taken into custody.

Police and administrative officials are holding talks with the protesters, but despite several rounds of discussions on Sunday, no resolution has been reached.

Anger Spreads, Markets Shut

Widespread anger has been witnessed in the area over the incident. Markets remained closed on Sunday, and as of Monday morning, shops had not reopened. Locals say the entire region is outraged and that tensions will not ease until those responsible are arrested.

There are suspicions of sexual assault in connection with the minor’s death, which has further intensified public anger. Former chairman of the Kesh Kala Board, Mahendra Gehlot, said, “Our simple demand is that the accused be arrested and the victim’s family be given compensation.”