Minor Girls Go Missing From Famous Religious Site In Dausa; Probe On
Balaji outpost in-charge Kalicharan Sharma said the three girls used to apply tilaks to the devotees at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in return for money.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Dausa: The sudden disappearance of three minor girls from Mehandipur Balaji Temple, a famous religious site in Rajasthan's Dausa, has shocked the locals. The incident came to light around 8 pm on Friday, and the police were informed.
Subsequently, a police team led by Balaji outpost in-charge Kalicharan Sharma started investigating the matter. However, the trio couldn't be traced despite the examination of CCTV footage from the area and a thorough search of the temple complex.
Sharma said the girls, aged between 10 and 15, hail from the same neighbourhood. "They used to apply tilaks (a mark of worship) to devotees, who would give them money in return. After the temple closed, they used to return home every evening. But on Thursday, they didn't return by 8 pm," he added.
He further said that when the trio didn't return home until late at night, the family began searching for them in the surrounding area, but to no avail. Following this, they filed a complaint with the police. "Given the seriousness of the matter, Todabhim DSP Murarilal Meena personally took charge of the case. Police are investigating the case from every possible angle. It's also being investigated whether someone lured the girls away or whether they left home on their own," he added.
DSP Meena said other girls who apply tilaks to the devotees in the temple are currently being questioned to get further details about the missing trio.
Also Read