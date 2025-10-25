ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girls Go Missing From Famous Religious Site In Dausa; Probe On

Dausa: The sudden disappearance of three minor girls from Mehandipur Balaji Temple, a famous religious site in Rajasthan's Dausa, has shocked the locals. The incident came to light around 8 pm on Friday, and the police were informed.

Subsequently, a police team led by Balaji outpost in-charge Kalicharan Sharma started investigating the matter. However, the trio couldn't be traced despite the examination of CCTV footage from the area and a thorough search of the temple complex.

Sharma said the girls, aged between 10 and 15, hail from the same neighbourhood. "They used to apply tilaks (a mark of worship) to devotees, who would give them money in return. After the temple closed, they used to return home every evening. But on Thursday, they didn't return by 8 pm," he added.