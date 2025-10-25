ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girls Go Missing From Famous Religious Site In Dausa; Probe On

Balaji outpost in-charge Kalicharan Sharma said the three girls used to apply tilaks to the devotees at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in return for money.

Mehandipur Balaji Temple complex from where the trio went missing.
Mehandipur Balaji Temple complex from where the trio went missing. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dausa: The sudden disappearance of three minor girls from Mehandipur Balaji Temple, a famous religious site in Rajasthan's Dausa, has shocked the locals. The incident came to light around 8 pm on Friday, and the police were informed.

Subsequently, a police team led by Balaji outpost in-charge Kalicharan Sharma started investigating the matter. However, the trio couldn't be traced despite the examination of CCTV footage from the area and a thorough search of the temple complex.

Sharma said the girls, aged between 10 and 15, hail from the same neighbourhood. "They used to apply tilaks (a mark of worship) to devotees, who would give them money in return. After the temple closed, they used to return home every evening. But on Thursday, they didn't return by 8 pm," he added.

He further said that when the trio didn't return home until late at night, the family began searching for them in the surrounding area, but to no avail. Following this, they filed a complaint with the police. "Given the seriousness of the matter, Todabhim DSP Murarilal Meena personally took charge of the case. Police are investigating the case from every possible angle. It's also being investigated whether someone lured the girls away or whether they left home on their own," he added.

DSP Meena said other girls who apply tilaks to the devotees in the temple are currently being questioned to get further details about the missing trio.

Also Read

  1. 5-Year-Old Abducted, Killed In Delhi's Narela; Police Hunt For Accused
  2. Rajasthan Student Pursuing MBBS In Russia Goes Missing, Family Members Fear Foul Play

TAGGED:

MEHANDIPUR BALAJI TEMPLE
TODABHIM DSP
DAUSA DISTRICT ADMIN
BALAJI OUTPOST
MINOR GIRLS GO MISSING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.