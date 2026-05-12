44 Minor Girls From Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, And Assam Rescued From Orchestra Groups In Bihar
Preliminary investigation revealed the girls were either lured with promise of a better life or betrayed by their acquaintance and trafficked from their native states
By Dev Raj
Published : May 12, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Patna: In a massive pre-dawn operation, the Bihar Police raided 15 orchestra groups in Gopalganj district on Tuesday and rescued 44 minor girls hailing from West Bengal, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Altogether, 22 people have been arrested on charges of trafficking and exploitation of children.
The rescued girls are between 10 and 17 years old. Preliminary police investigation revealed that they were either lured with the promises of a better life or betrayed by their acquaintance and trafficked from their native states to work in the orchestras – cum – dance groups.
The raids were conducted in the Kuchaikot police station area of the district. They began at around 2 AM and continued for almost four hours to end at 6 AM.
“We have rescued 44 minor girls from the orchestras and arrested 21 people in this connection. We conducted this operation in association with various civil society organisations working in this field. They provided us the information,” Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwari told ETV Bharat.
Civil society organisations Association for Voluntary Action (AVA) and Narayani Seva Sansthan (NSS), partners of Just Rights for Children, assisted the police in the operation. The rescued girls were counselled and shifted to safety. The process to send them back to their families will follow.
During the first round of counselling, several terrified girls revealed that they had either been sold by their so-called “boyfriends” or lured into the network with promises of money and fame. A few girls also stated that they were made to believe that continued association with these groups could eventually help them secure opportunities in the Bhojpuri film industry.
Highlighting the deep-rooted nexus between traffickers and orchestra groups in the state, AVA Senior Director Manish Sharma said: “The operation has once again exposed the scale at which minor girls are being trafficked and pushed into orchestra groups operating in parts of Bihar. These children are lured into this highly exploitative network, sexually abused and exploited.”
“We must act now against this organised crime of trafficking and its nexus with orchestra groups. Perpetrators need to be punished, and these children should be rehabilitated and compensated adequately,” Manish added.
The police operation was the result of a month-long surveillance by AVA and NSS. They found that the orchestra groups indulged in more trafficking of minor girls during the marriage season. The victims were forced to dance to double-entendre songs during wedding celebrations. The raids were conducted on a day when there were no weddings in the district so that the girls could be rescued.
Just Rights for Children national convenor Ravi Kant asserted that it was deeply disturbing that such an organised trafficking nexus continued to thrive through orchestra groups.
“This is not an isolated crime but a structured criminal ecosystem that thrives on demand, weak enforcement and the vulnerability of children. There is an urgent need for sustained inter-state coordination, stricter monitoring of such networks, and stronger accountability mechanisms to dismantle these trafficking rackets permanently,” Ravi Kant said.
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