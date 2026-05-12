ETV Bharat / state

44 Minor Girls From Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, And Assam Rescued From Orchestra Groups In Bihar

Patna: In a massive pre-dawn operation, the Bihar Police raided 15 orchestra groups in Gopalganj district on Tuesday and rescued 44 minor girls hailing from West Bengal, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Altogether, 22 people have been arrested on charges of trafficking and exploitation of children.

The rescued girls are between 10 and 17 years old. Preliminary police investigation revealed that they were either lured with the promises of a better life or betrayed by their acquaintance and trafficked from their native states to work in the orchestras – cum – dance groups.

Minor girls rescued from orchestra groups in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The raids were conducted in the Kuchaikot police station area of the district. They began at around 2 AM and continued for almost four hours to end at 6 AM.

“We have rescued 44 minor girls from the orchestras and arrested 21 people in this connection. We conducted this operation in association with various civil society organisations working in this field. They provided us the information,” Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwari told ETV Bharat.

Civil society organisations Association for Voluntary Action (AVA) and Narayani Seva Sansthan (NSS), partners of Just Rights for Children, assisted the police in the operation. The rescued girls were counselled and shifted to safety. The process to send them back to their families will follow.