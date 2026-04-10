ETV Bharat / state

Three Minor Girls Drown In Waterfall In Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju

Alluri Sitaramaraju: Three minor girls drowned after being swept away by strong currents at a waterfall in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday, when four girls from Jambhuvalasa village in Hukumpeta Mandal visited the Mulagummi waterfalls in Ananthagiri Mandal for an outing, they said.

According to sources, while one of the girls was recording a video, the other three entered the water for a bath. One of them allegedly slipped and was pulled by the strong current. In an attempt to rescue her, the second girl jumped in, followed by a third. However, all three were overpowered by the currents and drowned.

The fourth girl, who was filming the video, also rushed in to help but fell into the water. However, she was later pulled out in an unconscious state and was shifted to a hospital in Lungaparthi, where her condition is stated to be stable. All the deceased had recently appeared for their intermediate examination.