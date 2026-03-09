Minor Girl's Body Found Hanging In House In Odisha's Dhenkanal
The deceased was the daughter of a NCC Colonel posted in Dhenkanal. A note was found near her body.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Dhenkanal: The body of a NCC Colonel's minor daughter was found hanging in his rented house at Housing Colony Phase-2 in Mahishapat of Odisha's Dhenkanal.
Police said a note was found near the body of the 13-year-old girl. However, it has not yet been ascertained under what circumstances did the girl die.
Police said ligature marks were visible on the girl’s neck, while her hands were tightly clenched and legs bent. The unusual condition of the body has prompted investigators to examine whether the death resulted from foul play or suicide. "An inquiry has been initiated and efforts are on to examine all possible angles to determine circumstances leading to the minor’s death," police said.
Additional SP, Dhenkanal Suryamani Pradhan said, "The body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. The real cause of her death will be known after the postmortem report is received."
Police said the father of the deceased, Col Chabila Chandra Nag, hailing from Kansabahal in Sundargarh district, had married for the second time after the death of his first wife. The minor girl had been living with her second mother in Lucknow and had recently come to Dhenkanal to celebrate her birthday.
Pradhan said the girl, in the note, found near her body, had expressed her displeasure with her second mother. He said a probe has been initiated and the Colonel has been asked not to leave Dhenkanal.
