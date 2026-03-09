ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl's Body Found Hanging In House In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The body of a NCC Colonel's minor daughter was found hanging in his rented house at Housing Colony Phase-2 in Mahishapat of Odisha's Dhenkanal.

Police said a note was found near the body of the 13-year-old girl. However, it has not yet been ascertained under what circumstances did the girl die.

Police said ligature marks were visible on the girl’s neck, while her hands were tightly clenched and legs bent. The unusual condition of the body has prompted investigators to examine whether the death resulted from foul play or suicide. "An inquiry has been initiated and efforts are on to examine all possible angles to determine circumstances leading to the minor’s death," police said.