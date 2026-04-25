Minor Girl Tortured By Mother, Stepfather In Maharashtra's Amravati
Police have arrested the mother and the man living with her for tormenting the girl.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Amravati: A minor girl was subjected to horrific physical and mental torture by her own mother at Amravati in Maharashtra.
The girls' mother and her stepfather cut her hair with an electric trimmer leaving her completely, as a form of torment. The girl was also mercilessly beaten with a belt. Warud police station inspector Arjun Thosare said acting on the girl's complaint, the police registered a case against the mother and the stepfather and later arrested both of them.
According to the complaint filed by the victim, her mother and the man living with her had been subjecting her to torment for the last several days. The victim said her mother punished her for being 'disobedient' and forcibly cut her hair using a trimmer.
She also allegedly that she was beaten with a belt, subjected to verbal abuse, and psychological torture. On April 16, the victim visited the Warud police station and reported the abuse she had endured to the authorities. As the girl was terrified of her mother and refused to continue living with her, the police presented her before the Child Welfare Committee.
Subsequently, the girl was relocated to a government shelter home for her safety and protection. The Warud police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the girl's mother and stepfather under sections 118(2), 117(2), 352(2), and 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.
During the course of investigation, both accused were arrested, and appropriate legal action has been initiated against them, said Thosare.
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