ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Tortured By Mother, Stepfather In Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati: A minor girl was subjected to horrific physical and mental torture by her own mother at Amravati in Maharashtra.

The girls' mother and her stepfather cut her hair with an electric trimmer leaving her completely, as a form of torment. The girl was also mercilessly beaten with a belt. Warud police station inspector Arjun Thosare said acting on the girl's complaint, the police registered a case against the mother and the stepfather and later arrested both of them.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, her mother and the man living with her had been subjecting her to torment for the last several days. The victim said her mother punished her for being 'disobedient' and forcibly cut her hair using a trimmer.