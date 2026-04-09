Archery Coach Rapes Girl Student In Haridwar, Arrest Likely Soon
The accused is expected to be arrested soon, and the incident happened in October last year.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Haridwar: An archery coach allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl student studying in a reputable school in Haridwar nearly six months ago. However, the incident came to light only now as the accused threatened the victim into silence and warned her against disclosing the matter to anyone.
Finally, acting on a complaint filed by the victim's father, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. The victim's statement has been recorded, and a medical examination has also been conducted. The accused is expected to be arrested soon, sources said.
According to the police, an archery instructor at a reputable school in Haridwar has been giving coaching to students for some time. A girl student from the same locality was also learning archery at the institution.
It is alleged that in October 2025, the accused threatened the student and subjected her to sexual assault. Later, he intimidated the student into remaining silent, as a result of which she was unable to confide the incident to anyone for several months.
Finally, mustering courage, she informed her family members about her ordeal. Subsequently, her father accompanied her to the police station, where he filed a formal complaint. The accused is originally a resident of Haryana.
Inspector Devendra Singh Rawat stated that on receiving the complaint, the police immediately registered a case against the accused coach and started an investigation.
As the case involves a renowned school, the police are examining every aspect of the case. The accused's interrogation will also help determine whether he has committed similar acts against other girl students under his training. Currently, only one student has levelled charges against him.
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