ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By Five Minors In Cooch Behar; Accused At Large

Cooch Behar: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by five minor boys in an area adjacent to Dinhata town under the jurisdiction of Dinhata police station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, police said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the accused have fled the area.

The incident took place on Sunday, when the accused entered the house of the five-year-old victim when she was alone. Her mother learned of the incident after returning home in the evening.

Subsequently, locals allegedly tried to hush up the matter, even offering money to the mother. However, she remained adamant and refused to compromise.

The victim fell ill following the assault and was taken to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital, where she remains under treatment. The victim's mother filed a formal complaint with the police station on Tuesday night.