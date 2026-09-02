Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By Five Minors In Cooch Behar; Accused At Large
The incident took place on Sunday, when the accused entered the five-year-old victim's house while she was alone. Her mother has lodged a police complaint.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Cooch Behar: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by five minor boys in an area adjacent to Dinhata town under the jurisdiction of Dinhata police station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, police said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the accused have fled the area.
The incident took place on Sunday, when the accused entered the house of the five-year-old victim when she was alone. Her mother learned of the incident after returning home in the evening.
Subsequently, locals allegedly tried to hush up the matter, even offering money to the mother. However, she remained adamant and refused to compromise.
The victim fell ill following the assault and was taken to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital, where she remains under treatment. The victim's mother filed a formal complaint with the police station on Tuesday night.
A police official confirmed that the complaint was lodged on Tuesday night and appropriate action would be taken after a thorough investigation into the matter.
"My husband is mentally unstable. I had gone out when five youths from the area sexually assaulted my daughter. She fell ill, so I admitted her to the hospital. I want the culprits punished," the victim's mother said.
Dinhata MLA Ajay Ray said such incidents can never be tolerated and the police should take action in accordance with the law.
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