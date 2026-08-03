ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl 'Raped And Murdered' In Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Suspects Detained

Satna: A 14-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district was allegedly raped and murdered while she was out of her house to answer nature's call, police said on Sunday. A few suspects have been detained, and questioning is underway.

Tension ran high in the village after the girl's body was found dumped half-naked in bushes near Aber-Lakhanwah road under Kotar police station area on Sunday morning. She had left her home at around 5 AM when the incident is believed to have occurred, police said.

The incident triggered protests, as family members and villagers blocked the Kotar-Semariya road demanding strict action against those involved. Receiving information, senior police officials along with FSL team and a dog squad arrived at the scene for investigation. After several hours, the body was sent to the district hospital for a post mortem.

"A case of rape and murder has been registered. A team of police is meticulously investigating the matter and gathering evidence. Some suspects have been detained and are being questioned," stated ASP (Rural) Premlal Kurve.