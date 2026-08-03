14-Year-Old Girl 'Raped And Murdered' In Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Suspects Detained
A semi-naked body was found on Aber-Lakhanwah road under Kotar police station limits in Satna. Police have detained several suspects for interrogation.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:03 AM IST
Satna: A 14-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district was allegedly raped and murdered while she was out of her house to answer nature's call, police said on Sunday. A few suspects have been detained, and questioning is underway.
Tension ran high in the village after the girl's body was found dumped half-naked in bushes near Aber-Lakhanwah road under Kotar police station area on Sunday morning. She had left her home at around 5 AM when the incident is believed to have occurred, police said.
The incident triggered protests, as family members and villagers blocked the Kotar-Semariya road demanding strict action against those involved. Receiving information, senior police officials along with FSL team and a dog squad arrived at the scene for investigation. After several hours, the body was sent to the district hospital for a post mortem.
"A case of rape and murder has been registered. A team of police is meticulously investigating the matter and gathering evidence. Some suspects have been detained and are being questioned," stated ASP (Rural) Premlal Kurve.
"She was first raped, and the accused, fearing detection, murdered her by slitting her throat," the official added.
Heavy police force has been deployed at the scene to handle any untoward situation. After the autopsy, the girl's body was handed over to her family. The Kotar police have sealed the scene of the incident and initiated a thorough investigation.
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