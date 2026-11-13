Minor Girl Raped In Rajasthan; Baby Dies After Birth
The newborn passed away shortly after birth while undergoing treatment with the neighbour accused of rape, reports Devendra Sen.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Jhalawar: A minor girl has allegedly been raped in the Bhalta police station area of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan.
The girl gave birth to a newborn at the district hospital, but the infant died shortly after birth.
The girl's mother has alleged that a young man living in the neighborhood raped her daughter.
Following the complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act. An investigation remains underway.
The minor was admitted to the hospital on Friday after developing labour pains. Doctors began treatment of the newborn baby, who was in a critical condition. Despite efforts by the medical team, the infant could not however be saved. The minor girl remains admitted at the district hospital.
Ramesh Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhalta police station, said that the victim's mother had filed a complaint at the police station accusing the neighbour of committing rape. “We have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act," said Ramesh.
According to police, after a complaint was received, a team rushed to the residence of the accused, who had, however, fled from the scene. The police are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend him.
Meanwhile, the medical examination of the minor has been conducted. The police have said the exact age of the accused is not clear yet.
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