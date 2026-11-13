ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Raped In Rajasthan; Baby Dies After Birth

Jhalawar: A minor girl has allegedly been raped in the Bhalta police station area of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan.

The girl gave birth to a newborn at the district hospital, but the infant died shortly after birth.

The girl's mother has alleged that a young man living in the neighborhood raped her daughter.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act. An investigation remains underway.

The minor was admitted to the hospital on Friday after developing labour pains. Doctors began treatment of the newborn baby, who was in a critical condition. Despite efforts by the medical team, the infant could not however be saved. The minor girl remains admitted at the district hospital.