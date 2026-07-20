Minor Girl Raped In Barmer, Neighbour Arrested
ASP Nitesh Arya said the accused was arrested within three hours of committing the crime, and an SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Barmer: A seven-year-old girl was raped in Rajasthan's Barmer, police said on Monday. A neighbour has been arrested in connection with the case, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.
Police said the accused, identified as Mag Singh, lured the minor child away to commit the heinous act on Sunday afternoon. A case jas been registered and an investigation has been launched into the matter.
The victim was playing near her home when the accused took her to a secluded place, raped her and fled the spot. Her family was terrified to see her condition once she returned home. Upon questioning, she recounted the entire matter to family members, who took her to the hospital and informed the police about the incident.
Acting on the information, the police rushed to the hospital, gathered details about the sequence of events, obtained a formal report from the family to register a case and launch an investigation.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya said the accused was arrested within three hours of the crime. "While the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, the police received the report in the evening and swung into action. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the scene to collect evidence. The police are currently investigating the matter and have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for that purpose," he added.
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