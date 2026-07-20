ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Raped In Barmer, Neighbour Arrested

Barmer: A seven-year-old girl was raped in Rajasthan's Barmer, police said on Monday. A neighbour has been arrested in connection with the case, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.

Police said the accused, identified as Mag Singh, lured the minor child away to commit the heinous act on Sunday afternoon. A case jas been registered and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The victim was playing near her home when the accused took her to a secluded place, raped her and fled the spot. Her family was terrified to see her condition once she returned home. Upon questioning, she recounted the entire matter to family members, who took her to the hospital and informed the police about the incident.