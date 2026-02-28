Minor Girl Raped and Murdered in Angul; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours
Published : February 28, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Angul: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered within the limits of the NTPC Police Station of Angul district
According to reports, the girl had gone to pluck leafy vegetables from near her house on Sunday but did not return home. When she failed to come back, her family lodged a missing persons complaint at the police station.
On Monday, her body was recovered from a grassy area near the village. Based on the surrounding circumstances and preliminary investigation, police suspect that the minor was sexually assaulted before being killed.
The victim’s father alleged that his daughter was alone when the accused took advantage of the situation, allegedly abducted her from the spot, raped her, and later murdered her.
Police from the NTPC Police Station reached the crime scene and initiated an investigation. Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain visited the spot along with a scientific team to examine the evidence.
Based on suspicion raised by the family, a married man from the same locality, identified as Ashish Naik, was named as the prime accused. While he initially went absconding, police detained his elder brother and mother for questioning. Later withing 24 hours of the FIR being registered, the police arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.
