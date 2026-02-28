ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Raped and Murdered in Angul; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Minor girl allegedly raped and murdered in Odisha’s Angul district. police have arrested an accused in the incident. ( ETV Bharat )

Angul: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered within the limits of the NTPC Police Station of Angul district

According to reports, the girl had gone to pluck leafy vegetables from near her house on Sunday but did not return home. When she failed to come back, her family lodged a missing persons complaint at the police station.

On Monday, her body was recovered from a grassy area near the village. Based on the surrounding circumstances and preliminary investigation, police suspect that the minor was sexually assaulted before being killed.