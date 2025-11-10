ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Minor Girl Pushes Two Children Into Well After Being Called ‘Thief’

Khairagarh: Police have made a significant revelation in the case of the deaths of two children in Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai district of Chhattisgarh.

After an investigation, the police stated that the two children, who died after falling into a well, were pushed into the well by a minor girl on Sunday. The police investigation also revealed that the two children had called the accused minor girl a thief, prompting the angry girl to push them into the well.

The bodies of two-year-old Radhika and four-year-old Karan were recovered from a well. After the initial investigation, the police stated that they conducted inquiries in the village regarding the incident.