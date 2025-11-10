Chhattisgarh: Minor Girl Pushes Two Children Into Well After Being Called ‘Thief’
The bodies of two-year-old Radhika and four-year-old Karan were recovered from a well on Sunday.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 11:43 PM IST
Khairagarh: Police have made a significant revelation in the case of the deaths of two children in Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai district of Chhattisgarh.
After an investigation, the police stated that the two children, who died after falling into a well, were pushed into the well by a minor girl on Sunday. The police investigation also revealed that the two children had called the accused minor girl a thief, prompting the angry girl to push them into the well.
The bodies of two-year-old Radhika and four-year-old Karan were recovered from a well. After the initial investigation, the police stated that they conducted inquiries in the village regarding the incident.
During the investigation, it was revealed that a minor girl living nearby pushed the two girls into the well. "The minor girl has been arrested for the murder of both children. Our investigation revealed that four-year-old Karan used to tease the girls by calling them thieves. This is why he pushed Radhika and Karan into the well," Nitesh Kumar Gautam, additional SP, Khairagarh, said.
On Sunday, the bodies of the two children were recovered from the well, causing a sensation in the village. The police acted promptly in the entire case and, taking immediate action, apprehended the accused girl.
