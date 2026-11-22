Minor Raped At Hotels In Rajasthan's Kota, 10 Arrested
The accused arrested after multiple raids on November 16 and 17, include two women who sent the minor to hotels in the city with men.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Kota: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for several days at various hotels in Rajasthan's Kota.
The victims and her parents approached the police on November 15 and a medical examination confirmed the assault, prompting authorities to register a case and launch raids. Additional Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra said 10 accused including two women were arrested during the raids conducted across various locations in the city on November 16 and 17.
"Police arrested Durga, Mamta, Mamta's son Naveen, Kalu, Ram Lakhan, Deepak, Vikram, Ankush, Abhishek Malav, and Sunil Samaria. All the accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody," Chanchal said. She said the girl was allegedly raped by several men in various hotels in the city. "Police are scrutinizing the guest registers and records of the implicated hotels while searching for others who might be involved in the crime," Chanchal said.
"The records of hotels where the girl was raped show the minor as an adult. We are investigating whether the hotel staff too were involved in the crime" the officer said. She said while Durga, Mamta and Naveen sent the victims to hotels with men, Kalu had brought the minor to Durga. "Ram Lakhan used to drop the victim at the hotels while Deepak, Vikram, Ankush, Abhishek and Sunil are accused of raping her," the officer said. She said a case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and further probe into the incident is on.
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