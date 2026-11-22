ETV Bharat / state

Minor Raped At Hotels In Rajasthan's Kota, 10 Arrested

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for several days at various hotels in Rajasthan's Kota.

The victims and her parents approached the police on November 15 and a medical examination confirmed the assault, prompting authorities to register a case and launch raids. Additional Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra said 10 accused including two women were arrested during the raids conducted across various locations in the city on November 16 and 17.

"Police arrested Durga, Mamta, Mamta's son Naveen, Kalu, Ram Lakhan, Deepak, Vikram, Ankush, Abhishek Malav, and Sunil Samaria. All the accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody," Chanchal said. She said the girl was allegedly raped by several men in various hotels in the city. "Police are scrutinizing the guest registers and records of the implicated hotels while searching for others who might be involved in the crime," Chanchal said.