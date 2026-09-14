ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Missing For Nine Years: Calcutta HC Hands Over Case To CBI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed CBI to conduct a probe into the disappearance of a minor girl in South 24 Parganas nine years ago.

The missing girl, Suraiya Gazi, used to live at her elder sister's house in Lalpur village of Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas. On April 20 of 2017, she left home at 9 am to visit another sister's house, and subsequently went missing. Despite inquiries at the homes of relatives, she could not be found anywhere.

More than nine years have passed but the West Bengal Police could not find any clue regarding her whereabouts. Her family members suspect she may have been trafficked.

A division bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Aryak Dutt handed over the investigation to the CBI, directing it to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) or an officer of their choice to search the missing girl.