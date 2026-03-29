ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Kidnapped, Strangled To Death In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was kidnapped, brutally strangled to death, and her body was dumped in an eucalyptus grove in Vithisandra under the Electronic City police station limits in Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased was the daughter of a couple from Assam and her body was discovered at 10 pm on Friday. Preliminary information suggests that the murder was committed by acquaintances.

The family came to Bengaluru about a year ago, worked as a cleaner in an apartment in Vittasandra and lived in a nearby godown. "The minor girl went missing on Thursday evening, and family members searched everywhere. But as she was nowhere to be found, the girl's father filed a missing person complaint at the Electronic City police station about her disappearance on Friday afternoon," a police official said.