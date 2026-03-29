Minor Girl Kidnapped, Strangled To Death In Bengaluru
Electronic City Police said the victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer from Assam, and her body was found dumped in an eucalyptus grove.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was kidnapped, brutally strangled to death, and her body was dumped in an eucalyptus grove in Vithisandra under the Electronic City police station limits in Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the deceased was the daughter of a couple from Assam and her body was discovered at 10 pm on Friday. Preliminary information suggests that the murder was committed by acquaintances.
The family came to Bengaluru about a year ago, worked as a cleaner in an apartment in Vittasandra and lived in a nearby godown. "The minor girl went missing on Thursday evening, and family members searched everywhere. But as she was nowhere to be found, the girl's father filed a missing person complaint at the Electronic City police station about her disappearance on Friday afternoon," a police official said.
"A public figure informed us about the girl's body found in an eucalyptus grove in Vithisandra at 10 pm on Friday. When the police went to the spot and conducted an inspection, it was found that she had been kidnapped, strangled to death, and the body was dumped in the grove," he added.
The motive behind the murder is not yet clear, and an investigation has been launched to identify and nab the culprits soon. However, a medical examination of the deceased's body has ruled out any sexual assault with her, police said.
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