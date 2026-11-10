Six-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Alleged Rape In Rajasthan’s Sirohi: Accused On The Run
The girl was alone at her house as her parents had gone outside
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Sirohi: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl was found in a critical condition after being allegedly raped in Shivganj of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.
According to the minor girl’s family, the child was found in a critical, blood-soaked condition at her home. Distraught, the family immediately rushed her to a local hospital; following initial treatment, she was referred to the District Hospital in Sirohi for further specialised care. A dedicated team of doctors is monitoring the child.
According to police, the girl was alone at her house, and her parents had gone outside. They returned to see their kid in a horrible state. The family has leveled serious allegations, expressing their belief that the child was raped.
Given the gravity of the situation, a medical examination is being conducted to establish the facts surrounding the incident. The police have registered a case based on the family's report and have initiated an investigation.
Shivganj Circle Officer (CO) Pushpendra Singh Verma confirmed that a case involving the rape of a six-year-old girl has been reported. A formal case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the family, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation, examining all aspects of the incident. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Shivganj police arrived at the hospital and began an investigation.
According to Verma, as per preliminary information, the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim's family. Police teams are actively searching for the suspect, with multiple units conducting raids at potential hideouts.
The police officer added that the investigation is proceeding based on forensic evidence and medical reports. He assured that the accused will soon be apprehended and subjected to strict legal action.
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