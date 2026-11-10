ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Alleged Rape In Rajasthan’s Sirohi: Accused On The Run

Shivganj Police Station ( ETV Bharat )

Sirohi: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl was found in a critical condition after being allegedly raped in Shivganj of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

According to the minor girl’s family, the child was found in a critical, blood-soaked condition at her home. Distraught, the family immediately rushed her to a local hospital; following initial treatment, she was referred to the District Hospital in Sirohi for further specialised care. A dedicated team of doctors is monitoring the child.

According to police, the girl was alone at her house, and her parents had gone outside. They returned to see their kid in a horrible state. The family has leveled serious allegations, expressing their belief that the child was raped. Given the gravity of the situation, a medical examination is being conducted to establish the facts surrounding the incident. The police have registered a case based on the family's report and have initiated an investigation.