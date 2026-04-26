ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Gives Birth In Kangra, Father Held For Repeated Sexual Abuse

Dharamshala: In a ghastly incident from the Bhawarna police station area under Palampur subdivision of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, a man sexually abused his minor daughter repeatedly, leading to her pregnancy, police said.

The matter came to light when the victim gave birth to a child at a hospital, following which the accused father was arrested, they added.

"A case has been registered against the accused father under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and other relevant sections. The police produced the accused before the court, which remanded him to police custody till April 29. A thorough investigation into the matter is being conducted," Palampur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sunil Rana stated.