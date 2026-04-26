Minor Girl Gives Birth In Kangra, Father Held For Repeated Sexual Abuse
Palampur DSP Sunil Rana said the accused was booked under the POCSO Act and has been granted police remand until April 29 by the court.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Dharamshala: In a ghastly incident from the Bhawarna police station area under Palampur subdivision of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, a man sexually abused his minor daughter repeatedly, leading to her pregnancy, police said.
The matter came to light when the victim gave birth to a child at a hospital, following which the accused father was arrested, they added.
"A case has been registered against the accused father under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and other relevant sections. The police produced the accused before the court, which remanded him to police custody till April 29. A thorough investigation into the matter is being conducted," Palampur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sunil Rana stated.
According to information provided by the police, the case came to light on April 23, when the victim was taken to the Palampur Civil Hospital after she complained of health-related issues. Upon examining her, the doctor confirmed that she was pregnant. Subsequently, she gave birth to a child.
Given the seriousness of the matter, the concerned doctor immediately reported the matter to the police, who recorded the victim's statement and registered a case.
"The victim levelled grave allegations against her father, accusing him of repeated physical abuse. Based on these statements, the police arrested the accused," a police official said.
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