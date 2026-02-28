ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Minor Girl Gangraped In Kapren While Going To School For Class VIII Exam

Police are currently conducting a medical examination and attempting to record her statement. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi stated that the victim is undergoing treatment, and her statement is yet to be recorded. The family has accused 2-3 individuals of the rape. He stated that the truth of the incident will only be clear after the victim's statement and medical report are received.

Bundi: Rajasthan's Bundi witnessed a shocking incident on Friday afternoon, when a minor girl, who was going to appear for her Class VIII examination, was gang-raped in the Kapren police station area of ​​the district. The victim has been admitted to Kota's JK Lon Hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kapren police station in-charge Bhagwan Sahay Meena and other officers rushed to Kota Hospital. The SHO said it would be premature to comment further until statements are recorded. Police investigations indicate that the accused may be acquaintances of the victim. Furthermore, a dispute between two families has also emerged. He assured that the case is being thoroughly investigated from every angle and that the accused, whoever they are, will be arrested soon. The SHO stated that the family has accused three young men of rape.

Meena also said that according to the family's complaint, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon. The victim was on her way to an exam in her school, when three young men abducted her, took her to a secluded area, and raped her one by one.

The accused then fled, leaving her bleeding. She was first rushed to the Kapren Hospital, but when her condition worsened, she was referred to JK Lon Hospital in Kota. Meena said police will register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrest the accused soon.