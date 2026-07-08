Minor Girl Gang Raped In Uttarakhand; Hunt On For Accused
Police said the accused called two to three other youths to the hotel to unleash the barbarism on the victim, who was unconscious and helpless.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Rudrapur: A 13-year-old girl was gang raped at a hotel in the Rudrapur police station area in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday.
The horrific incident occurred on Monday when the victim left home with a friend from the neighbourhood to visit a waterpark. The duo was waiting for an auto-rickshaw near Medicity Hospital when a young man who works at a mall arrived on a motorcycle with his alleged uncle, police said.
According to police, as the victim's friend was his acquaintance, she referred to him as "sworn brother". Subsequently, he took the victim onto his motorcycle and asked her friend to follow. He allegedly took the minor directly to a hotel near the Lalpur toll plaza, where he offered the victim a cold drink laced with an intoxicant, causing her to lose consciousness.
Subsequently, the young man and his accomplice took turns to rape her. The brutality did not end there, as they called two to three other youths to the hotel to unleash the barbarism on the minor who was unconscious and helpless.
Following the brutality, the accused held her captive throughout the night and abandoned her outside the hotel on Tuesday morning. While crying and screaming for help, she managed to borrow a mobile phone from a local shopkeeper and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who rushed to the spot and alerted the police on 112.
Personnel from the Rudrapur police station rushed to the spot and rescued her. Multiple teams have been formed given the gravity of the matter, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused.
"A case has been registered under relevant sections based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother. An investigation has been launched based on scientific and technical evidence. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused at the earliest," SP Uttam Singh Negi said.
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