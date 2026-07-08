ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Gang Raped In Uttarakhand; Hunt On For Accused

Rudrapur: A 13-year-old girl was gang raped at a hotel in the Rudrapur police station area in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday.

The horrific incident occurred on Monday when the victim left home with a friend from the neighbourhood to visit a waterpark. The duo was waiting for an auto-rickshaw near Medicity Hospital when a young man who works at a mall arrived on a motorcycle with his alleged uncle, police said.

According to police, as the victim's friend was his acquaintance, she referred to him as "sworn brother". Subsequently, he took the victim onto his motorcycle and asked her friend to follow. He allegedly took the minor directly to a hotel near the Lalpur toll plaza, where he offered the victim a cold drink laced with an intoxicant, causing her to lose consciousness.

Subsequently, the young man and his accomplice took turns to rape her. The brutality did not end there, as they called two to three other youths to the hotel to unleash the barbarism on the minor who was unconscious and helpless.