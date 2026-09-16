ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh, Acquaintance Among Four Held

Kanker: Four youths were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, police tracked her and apprehended the accused.

It has been revealed that the girl left home with one of the accused, an acquaintance. This youth, along with his friends, took her to Korar, around 30 kilometres from Kanker district headquarters, where they allegedly raped her, police said.