Minor Girl Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh, Acquaintance Among Four Held
After the girl went missing from her home, her parents approached police late Tuesday night and she was found abandoned in Korar area.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Kanker: Four youths were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said.
Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, police tracked her and apprehended the accused.
It has been revealed that the girl left home with one of the accused, an acquaintance. This youth, along with his friends, took her to Korar, around 30 kilometres from Kanker district headquarters, where they allegedly raped her, police said.
Kanker Additional SP Yogesh Kumar Sahu said, "The minor girl had been missing from her home since 9 pm. When she did not return by midnight, her family members went to the police station at around 1 am and lodged a missing person report. Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately launched a search for the minor and found her abandoned in Korar area. Subsequently, facts related to the incident came to light during questioning and investigation. Four accused have been arrested so far".
According to the ASP, investigations revealed that two youths arrived on a motorcycle and lured the minor girl away to Korar, where she was allegedly gang-raped.
"Currently, the accused are being interrogated, and a detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Further legal action will be taken based on investigation," he added.
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