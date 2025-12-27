Minor Girl Gang Raped In Bihar's Rohtas; Duo From Uttarakhand Arrested
Sasaram SDPO II Dilip Kumar said the accused came to the victim's village to work as harvestor operators and were booked under the POCSO Act.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Rohtas: A minor girl was allegedly gang raped in a village under Shivsagar police station limits in the Rohtas district of Bihar, police said, adding that two people from Uttarakhand have been arrested in the case and have been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
An official of the Shivsagar police station said the 11-year-old victim was abducted by the two accused from her village on Friday night and taken to a deserted area, where they took turns in committing the heinous act and fled the spot. Following the incident, she returned home and narrated the matter to the family members, who were in deep shock.
The police were informed about the ghastly act, and a formal complaint was lodged by the family. The victim has been sent to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for a medical examination. Learning about the incident, the miffed villagers have demanded strict action against the culprits.
Sasaram SDPO II Dilip Kumar said that based on information provided by the residents, both accused were arrested from the village. "They are residents of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and came to Shiv Sagar to operate a harvester. They raped the girl after finding her alone on a deserted road. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and the matter is being investigated. The accused have been sent for medical examinations. Strictest possible punishment will be ensured for them," he added.
