Minor Girl Gang Raped In Bihar's Rohtas; Duo From Uttarakhand Arrested

Rohtas: A minor girl was allegedly gang raped in a village under Shivsagar police station limits in the Rohtas district of Bihar, police said, adding that two people from Uttarakhand have been arrested in the case and have been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

An official of the Shivsagar police station said the 11-year-old victim was abducted by the two accused from her village on Friday night and taken to a deserted area, where they took turns in committing the heinous act and fled the spot. Following the incident, she returned home and narrated the matter to the family members, who were in deep shock.