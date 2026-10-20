ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl From Jharkhand, Who Went Missing In Sriperumbudur, Found Safe In Chennai

File photo of Sriperumbudur police station ( ETV Bharat )

Kanchipuram: An 8 year old girl who went missing from Sriperumbudur three days ago has been found safe by the Tamil Nadu police in Chennai today.

Kalpana, a woman from Jharkhand, resided in Karumangazhani village near Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district. She has an 8-year-old daughter. A few days ago, Kalpana travelled to her home state of Jharkhand for the Durga Puja festival, leaving her daughter with her grandparents.

On October 17, the girl went missing. Distraught, her relatives searched for her in various locations but were unable to find her. Consequently, they filed a missing complaint at the Sriperumbudur police station. The Sriperumbudur police registered a case, and special teams—led by DSP Keerthivasan—were formed to accelerate the search. The police utilised drones and sniffer dogs to track the child. Meanwhile, individuals from North India reported seeing the girl at the Ponthur Araneri bus stop. Acting on this information, the police reviewed footage from over 500 CCTV cameras and conducted an extensive search across several locations.