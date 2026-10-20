Minor Girl From Jharkhand, Who Went Missing In Sriperumbudur, Found Safe In Chennai
Special teams, led by Sriperumbudur DSP Keerthivasan, were formed to locate the girl and an intensive search operation was launched.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Kanchipuram: An 8 year old girl who went missing from Sriperumbudur three days ago has been found safe by the Tamil Nadu police in Chennai today.
Kalpana, a woman from Jharkhand, resided in Karumangazhani village near Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district. She has an 8-year-old daughter. A few days ago, Kalpana travelled to her home state of Jharkhand for the Durga Puja festival, leaving her daughter with her grandparents.
On October 17, the girl went missing. Distraught, her relatives searched for her in various locations but were unable to find her. Consequently, they filed a missing complaint at the Sriperumbudur police station.
The Sriperumbudur police registered a case, and special teams—led by DSP Keerthivasan—were formed to accelerate the search. The police utilised drones and sniffer dogs to track the child.
Meanwhile, individuals from North India reported seeing the girl at the Ponthur Araneri bus stop. Acting on this information, the police reviewed footage from over 500 CCTV cameras and conducted an extensive search across several locations.
Following a tip-off from the public that a minor girl was wandering alone and unattended at the Chennai Central railway station, railway police intervened, rescued her, and handed her over to a private care home in Chennai today.
When questioned by the police, the minor girl stated that she had been waiting at the Chennai Central railway station, intending to travel to Jharkhand to meet her mother.
Upon receiving this information, the Sriperumbudur police visited a private care home in Chennai to check on the girl’s well-being and safety, and to inquire about her current situation.
It is understood that the girl’s parents, Vishwanath and Kalpana have been living apart for over two years due to personal differences. The police are currently investigating whether the girl had set off for Jharkhand on her own with the intention of finding her mother.
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