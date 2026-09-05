ETV Bharat / state

15-Year-Old Girl Found Four Months Pregnant In Odisha's Kalahandi, Child Welfare Team Steps In

Kalahandi: Despite awareness programmes on child protection and campaigns against child marriage, a 15-year-old girl in Kalahandi has been found four months pregnant, bringing the focus back on child safety in rural areas.

As per sources, five months ago, a tribal family from Bargarh came to Kalahandi hoping to find a way out of their difficult circumstances. The couple was accompanied by their minor daughter, who had appeared for her matriculation examination and was staying at a relative's house.

While initially, everything seemed normal, three days back, suddenly the girl was found four months pregnant.

After the matter came to light, the administration sprang into action. The girl was rescued in presence of local Anganwadi workers, members of the Child Welfare Committee and other administrative officials.

The father of the minor girl said the family had brought their nephew home because they did not have a son. He said they were unable to understand what was happening between their daughter and the nephew.

"We brought our nephew and kept him at home. Because we did not have a son. We could not find out anything about their relationship there. If we had known all this before, the matter would not have gone this far," he said.