15-Year-Old Girl Found Four Months Pregnant In Odisha's Kalahandi, Child Welfare Team Steps In
A tribal family from Bargarh came to Kalahandi seeking better life. Five months later, their minor daughter was found four months pregnant, reports Ajit Singh.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:04 AM IST
Kalahandi: Despite awareness programmes on child protection and campaigns against child marriage, a 15-year-old girl in Kalahandi has been found four months pregnant, bringing the focus back on child safety in rural areas.
As per sources, five months ago, a tribal family from Bargarh came to Kalahandi hoping to find a way out of their difficult circumstances. The couple was accompanied by their minor daughter, who had appeared for her matriculation examination and was staying at a relative's house.
While initially, everything seemed normal, three days back, suddenly the girl was found four months pregnant.
After the matter came to light, the administration sprang into action. The girl was rescued in presence of local Anganwadi workers, members of the Child Welfare Committee and other administrative officials.
The father of the minor girl said the family had brought their nephew home because they did not have a son. He said they were unable to understand what was happening between their daughter and the nephew.
"We brought our nephew and kept him at home. Because we did not have a son. We could not find out anything about their relationship there. If we had known all this before, the matter would not have gone this far," he said.
"Our daughter has been taken away and kept in Bhawanipatna. We are thinking of bringing her back to us. The Sarpanch told us that we can bring her back in five months. Please help us. We are very poor. We do not have any land or property of our own. We work as daily wage labourers. We do not have the means to go anywhere else. Only the government can save and help our daughter," he pleaded.
Kesinga Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Sushma Mishra said the administration received information about the pregnancy of a 15-year-old girl in the Kesinga ICDS block area. "We received information that a 15-year-old girl has become pregnant in the Kesinga ICDS block area. The ICDS supervisor, health department, and police team reached her immediately. After investigation, it was found that the girl is indeed pregnant," she said.
However, Kesinga Police SDPO Sandeep Majhi said the police did not yet have a report on the incident. "I do not have the report. We will find out more once details emerge and we receive the report," he said.
The incident has raised concerns over the effectiveness of awareness efforts aimed at protecting minors, preventing child marriage and ensuring the safety and rights of children.
Kalahandi District Child Welfare Committee former chairman Ajay Mishra said, "The incident has come to our notice. This is very condemnable. Although we are organising many programmes at various levels, at the district level, we feel that there is a complete lack of awareness at the school level and village level."
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