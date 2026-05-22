Coimbatore Shocker | 10 Year Old Girl Found Dead On Banks Of Pond
District Superintendent of Police Pavan Kumar Reddy visited the crime scene and took steps to expedite the investigation.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Coimbatore: A 10-year-old girl was found dead in Coimbatore on Friday evening, officials said. The incident has caused deep shock among the general public of the city. Officials said a couple residing within the limits of the Sulur police station in the Coimbatore district had a 10-year-old daughter.
Having completed the 4th grade, the girl was set to enter the 5th grade in the current academic year. On May 21 in the evening, the girl went to a shop located near her home. She did not return home thereafter. Consequently, the girl's parents searched for their missing daughter throughout the neighborhood.
However, she could not be found. When they visited the grocery store the girl had gone to and made inquiries, it came to light that a young man had taken the girl away on a two-wheeler.
The identity of this young man remains unknown. Upon realising that their daughter had been abducted, her parents filed a complaint at the Sulur police station last night itself. Following this, the police registered a case and initiated an intensive investigation.
Meanwhile, this evening, the Sulur police received information that the body of a young girl was lying on the banks of a pond in the Kannampalayam area. Acting on this tip-off, the police rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and conducted inquiries.
It was subsequently confirmed that the deceased was indeed the girl who had been reported missing following her abduction. The police then recovered the body and sent it to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
District Superintendent of Police Pavan Kumar Reddy visited the crime scene and took steps to expedite the investigation. The police are conducting an investigation to identify the individuals who abducted the young girl by analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and apprehending and questioning suspicious persons.
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