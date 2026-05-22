ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Shocker | 10 Year Old Girl Found Dead On Banks Of Pond

Coimbatore: A 10-year-old girl was found dead in Coimbatore on Friday evening, officials said. The incident has caused deep shock among the general public of the city. Officials said a couple residing within the limits of the Sulur police station in the Coimbatore district had a 10-year-old daughter.

Having completed the 4th grade, the girl was set to enter the 5th grade in the current academic year. On May 21 in the evening, the girl went to a shop located near her home. She did not return home thereafter. Consequently, the girl's parents searched for their missing daughter throughout the neighborhood.

However, she could not be found. When they visited the grocery store the girl had gone to and made inquiries, it came to light that a young man had taken the girl away on a two-wheeler.

The identity of this young man remains unknown. Upon realising that their daughter had been abducted, her parents filed a complaint at the Sulur police station last night itself. Following this, the police registered a case and initiated an intensive investigation.