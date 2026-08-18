ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Sexually Assaulted In Tamil Nadu; Four Arrested

Salem: Four persons were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the victim had gone to a park with her friends a year ago and some of her male friends bought alcohol and allegedly forced her to consume it. They then allegedly sexually harassed her. The accused had committed the offence on multiple occasions, police said.

The matter came to light after the girl started being absent from school regularly and the principal informed her parents. Shocked on hearing this, the girl's parents asked her about it but she remained silent. Suspecting something was amiss with her, her parents approached the Child Welfare Department officials.

Subsequently, the Child Welfare officials took the girl aside for counselling. During this, she told them that 14 people had sexually harassed her over the past year after making her consume alcohol and take drugs. The Salem City Police Commissioner was subsequently informed about the incident.