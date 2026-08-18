Minor Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Sexually Assaulted In Tamil Nadu; Four Arrested
Salem All Women Police Station has launched an investigation and search is on for the remaining suspects, who are absconding.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Salem: Four persons were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the victim had gone to a park with her friends a year ago and some of her male friends bought alcohol and allegedly forced her to consume it. They then allegedly sexually harassed her. The accused had committed the offence on multiple occasions, police said.
The matter came to light after the girl started being absent from school regularly and the principal informed her parents. Shocked on hearing this, the girl's parents asked her about it but she remained silent. Suspecting something was amiss with her, her parents approached the Child Welfare Department officials.
Subsequently, the Child Welfare officials took the girl aside for counselling. During this, she told them that 14 people had sexually harassed her over the past year after making her consume alcohol and take drugs. The Salem City Police Commissioner was subsequently informed about the incident.
Later, the Salem All Women Police Station registered a case based on the girl's statement and conducted an investigation.
During the investigation, it was revealed that at the girl's birthday celebration, some young men had befriended her through WhatsApp and Instagram and had made her addicted to alcohol. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that they had sexually harassed not only the girl but also some of her friends.
Following this, the police arrested four youths, including Akash (aged 19) and Balamurugan alias Bala (aged 23), who had sexually harassed the girls.
The police are actively searching for the other suspects, who are absconding. Also, a medical examination is being conducted to determine if the girl's health has been affected as she has been given alcohol and drugs for over a year.
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