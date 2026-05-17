ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Forced To Consume Alcohol, Gangraped In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham; Two Held

Kawardha: Two people have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Investigating officer Lalji Sinha said the ghastly incident occurred in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. "The victim was returning to the village through a forest path when two youths suddenly blocked her way, forced him to consume alcohol and raped her in turns. Subsequently, they fled from the spot, leaving the victim unconscious," he added.

When villagers went into the forest to collect firewood, they found the girl at a secluded place and informed her family members about it. Later, family members rescued and took her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. A formal police complaint was lodged by them with the police. Based on the complaint of her family members, the police have arrested the duo for interrogation.