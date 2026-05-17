Minor Girl Forced To Consume Alcohol, Gangraped In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham; Two Held
Police said the victim was returning to her village through a forest path when the incident took place, and the accused duo are being interrogated.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Kawardha: Two people have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.
Investigating officer Lalji Sinha said the ghastly incident occurred in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. "The victim was returning to the village through a forest path when two youths suddenly blocked her way, forced him to consume alcohol and raped her in turns. Subsequently, they fled from the spot, leaving the victim unconscious," he added.
When villagers went into the forest to collect firewood, they found the girl at a secluded place and informed her family members about it. Later, family members rescued and took her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. A formal police complaint was lodged by them with the police. Based on the complaint of her family members, the police have arrested the duo for interrogation.
"We were informed that a minor girl was found in a semi-naked state on the path leading to the forest. A police team immediately reached the spot for investigation, which revealed that she was gangraped. Two youths have been arrested in connection with this case and are being interrogated. The girl has been admitted to the hospital," Kawardha assistant superintendent of police Pushpendra Baghel said.
"Once the minor girl regains consciousness, her identification will be verified, and further legal action will be initiated," Sinha said.
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