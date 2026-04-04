ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Flees Forced Marriage, Alleges Rs 4 Lakh Deal In Bundi; Probe Underway

Bundi: A minor girl fled her home to seek help from the administration and escape child marriage. The girl, whose marriage was fixed for April 20, reached the district collectorate on Saturday and narrated her ordeal before Acting Collector Ramkishor Meena.

The minor alleged that her father, due to his alcohol addiction, had “sold” her for Rs 4 lakh and was forcing her into marriage with a 40-year-old man. Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, the administration handed her over to the Child Life team for protection and further action.

Acting Collector Ramkishor Meena said, “The girl approached us alleging that her family was forcing her into marriage. Upon verification of documents, she was found to be a minor. We have handed her over to the Child Life team, which will take further action.”