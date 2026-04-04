Minor Girl Flees Forced Marriage, Alleges Rs 4 Lakh Deal In Bundi; Probe Underway
The minor alleged that her father had “sold” her for Rs 4 lakh and was forcing her into marriage with a 40-year-old man.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 11:35 PM IST
Bundi: A minor girl fled her home to seek help from the administration and escape child marriage. The girl, whose marriage was fixed for April 20, reached the district collectorate on Saturday and narrated her ordeal before Acting Collector Ramkishor Meena.
The minor alleged that her father, due to his alcohol addiction, had “sold” her for Rs 4 lakh and was forcing her into marriage with a 40-year-old man. Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, the administration handed her over to the Child Life team for protection and further action.
Acting Collector Ramkishor Meena said, “The girl approached us alleging that her family was forcing her into marriage. Upon verification of documents, she was found to be a minor. We have handed her over to the Child Life team, which will take further action.”
Child Life District Coordinator Ramnarayan Gurjar said the team reached, took the girl into safe custody, and lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station. She was later presented before Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Seema Poddar.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the case involves not just child marriage but also serious allegations of arranging the marriage in exchange for money. Authorities are treating the matter with urgency.
Officials said the girl will remain in protective custody until April 20, while a detailed investigation is underway. Kotwali SHO Ramesh Arya confirmed that police reached the collectorate immediately after receiving information and that further legal action will be taken by the concerned police station.
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