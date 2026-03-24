Minor Girl Dies Of Rabies Six Months After Scratches From Dog's Claws In Palghar
Kashish Sahani suddenly stopped consuming food four days ago, and there were bloodshots in her eyes. She died undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Palghar: A nine-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar died while undergoing treatment for Rabies at hopsital in Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as Kashish Sahani, a resident of the 'Subodh Sagar' housing society in Nalasopara West, who was a student of Class IV in the Mother Mary School.
It has been learnt that Kashish sustained a scratch from a dog's claw while walking with her grandfather six months ago and was taken to a clinic the very next day. However, she was brought back home as she started crying profusely out of fear of the injection. As the wound appeared to have healed the following day, the matter was subsequently overlooked.
However, four days ago, her health suddenly started deteriorating, as she stopped consuming food and water, with bloodshots in her eyes. When she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, doctors advised a comprehensive series of diagnostic tests. Subsequently, she was transferred to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital for advanced care. However, she passed away while undergoing treatment on Monday.
Shruti Shenoy, secretary of Subodh Society, said Kasish's health report explicitly mentioned rabies infection as the cause of her demise. While residents of the housing complex expressed deep shock and grief over this incident, it has created an atmosphere of fear, with growing demands for effective measures to control the stray dog population.
Visiting the housing society, Opposition leader Manoj Patil said the extremely grave matter occurred within the jurisdiction of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and demanded that immediate action be taken to address the stray dog menace. "This issue would be vigorously raised during the upcoming general body meeting of the municipal corporation," he added.
Dr Bhakti Chaudhary, a medical officer with the state health department of the corporation, also visited the site. She announced that individuals who came in contact with the deceased girl, including her parents, neighbouring children, and other residents, would undergo medical examination.
"If a person is bitten by a dog or a cat while playing or walking in the street, they must immediately report to a municipal hospital or clinic for treatment. Children should promptly inform their parents or guardians about such incidents. Parents must also remain vigilant during such times. Since young children often fear injections, they tend to conceal such incidents. Therefore, parents are urged to take children into confidence and engage with them lovingly," she said.
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