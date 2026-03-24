ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Dies Of Rabies Six Months After Scratches From Dog's Claws In Palghar

Palghar: A nine-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar died while undergoing treatment for Rabies at hopsital in Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as Kashish Sahani, a resident of the 'Subodh Sagar' housing society in Nalasopara West, who was a student of Class IV in the Mother Mary School.

It has been learnt that Kashish sustained a scratch from a dog's claw while walking with her grandfather six months ago and was taken to a clinic the very next day. However, she was brought back home as she started crying profusely out of fear of the injection. As the wound appeared to have healed the following day, the matter was subsequently overlooked.

However, four days ago, her health suddenly started deteriorating, as she stopped consuming food and water, with bloodshots in her eyes. When she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, doctors advised a comprehensive series of diagnostic tests. Subsequently, she was transferred to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital for advanced care. However, she passed away while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Shruti Shenoy, secretary of Subodh Society, said Kasish's health report explicitly mentioned rabies infection as the cause of her demise. While residents of the housing complex expressed deep shock and grief over this incident, it has created an atmosphere of fear, with growing demands for effective measures to control the stray dog ​​population.