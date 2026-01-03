Minor Girl Dies By Suicide After Alleged Assault In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
A case has been registered against four persons following the complaint of her mother.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Dhanbad: A minor girl died by suicide, allegedly after being verbally and physically assaulted by a group of people in the Ramkanali of Katras police station limits in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.
A case has been registered against four individuals following the complaint of her mother. According to the deceased's mother, her daughter was verbally abused and physically assaulted on January 1. She was dragged by her hair in the middle of the road. Distressed by this incident, she was deeply hurt and ended her life.
The mother further said, "A man used to talk to me on the phone. When my husband saw this, he beat me. After that, I stopped talking to that man. He kept on calling me several times, but I didn't answer. On January 1st, that same man, along with others, assaulted and verbally abused my daughter and me, which led my daughter to commit suicide."
"My husband has already left us. My son works outside the state. I work at a petrol pump," the inconsolable mother added. Baghmara SDPO Purushottam Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered based on the mother's complaint.
According to Santosh Ravi, Ramkanali Station House Officer, “The minor girl's mother filed a written complaint with the police on Friday. An FIR has been registered against four named individuals and two unknown persons. The police are investigating the matter and taking further action.”
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
