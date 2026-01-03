ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Dies By Suicide After Alleged Assault In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Dhanbad: A minor girl died by suicide, allegedly after being verbally and physically assaulted by a group of people in the Ramkanali of ​​Katras police station limits in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against four individuals following the complaint of her mother. According to the deceased's mother, her daughter was verbally abused and physically assaulted on January 1. She was dragged by her hair in the middle of the road. Distressed by this incident, she was deeply hurt and ended her life.

The mother further said, "A man used to talk to me on the phone. When my husband saw this, he beat me. After that, I stopped talking to that man. He kept on calling me several times, but I didn't answer. On January 1st, that same man, along with others, assaulted and verbally abused my daughter and me, which led my daughter to commit suicide."