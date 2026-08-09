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Minor Girl Dies After Sexual Assault By Boyfriend In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: A 17-year-old girl from Kalol taluka in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district died during treatment after allegedly being sexually assaulted by her 22-year-old boyfriend.

Police said, the minor left for college in Sector 28 on August 6 and was supposed to go to her aunt's house in Ahmedabad afterwards. However, the accused, identified as Deep Bharatbhai Sharma aka Dishant from Pethapur, allegedly picked her up on his motorcycle from Pathikashram area and took her to a guest house.

Dishant allegedly forced himself on the victim at the guest house following which she started bleeding. Police said when the girl did not reach her aunt's house by late evening of August 6, her family began searching for her. Her condition reportedly worsened the following day. Police said, “The accused eventually informed the girl's family on August 7, after which he allegedly fled. The girl was subsequently shifted to a hospital for further treatment, where she died late on August 8.”