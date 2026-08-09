Minor Girl Dies After Sexual Assault By Boyfriend In Gujarat's Gandhinagar
The victim was taken to a guest house by the accused who forced himself on her following which she started bleeding.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Gandhinagar: A 17-year-old girl from Kalol taluka in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district died during treatment after allegedly being sexually assaulted by her 22-year-old boyfriend.
Police said, the minor left for college in Sector 28 on August 6 and was supposed to go to her aunt's house in Ahmedabad afterwards. However, the accused, identified as Deep Bharatbhai Sharma aka Dishant from Pethapur, allegedly picked her up on his motorcycle from Pathikashram area and took her to a guest house.
Dishant allegedly forced himself on the victim at the guest house following which she started bleeding. Police said when the girl did not reach her aunt's house by late evening of August 6, her family began searching for her. Her condition reportedly worsened the following day. Police said, “The accused eventually informed the girl's family on August 7, after which he allegedly fled. The girl was subsequently shifted to a hospital for further treatment, where she died late on August 8.”
The victim was initially taken to a private hospital in Randheja for treatment. As her condition worsened, she was then taken to a hospital in Raisen and then to a private hospital at Kudasan. The victim's family said she was left at the guest house by the accused who instead of rushing her to a hospital chose to inform them of her plight.
The victim battled for her life and died on Saturday night Police are now examining CCTV footage, hospital records and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and trace the accused. A case has been filed against the accused under POCSO Act.
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