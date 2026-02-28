ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Delivers Stillborn Baby Amidst Intermediate Exam In Telangana's Palvancha

Palvancha: A minor girl student had a stillbirth at the toilet of an intermediate examination centre in Palvancha of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, surprising fellow examinees and venue staffers alike.

Police sources said the 16-year-old girl was appearing for the English paper, which began around 9 am. About 30 minutes into the exam, she reportedly complained of discomfort and asked a female invigilator for permission to use the toilet.

When the minor girl did not return to the hall after a long time, the invigilator grew suspicious and went towards the restroom to check on her. After some time, the girl came out of the toilet, visibly weak and distressed. Her condition raised further suspicion among the staff, who enquired about her well-being.

The student revealed that she was pregnant and had gone into labour inside the toilet, leading to the delivery of a dead baby in there. Later, when the staff checked the toilet, they found the stillborn baby inside the basin.