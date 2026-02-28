Minor Girl Delivers Stillborn Baby Amidst Intermediate Exam In Telangana's Palvancha
The 16-year-old girl was appearing for the English paper when she suddenly went into labour and gave birth in the toilet of the examination centre.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Palvancha: A minor girl student had a stillbirth at the toilet of an intermediate examination centre in Palvancha of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, surprising fellow examinees and venue staffers alike.
Police sources said the 16-year-old girl was appearing for the English paper, which began around 9 am. About 30 minutes into the exam, she reportedly complained of discomfort and asked a female invigilator for permission to use the toilet.
When the minor girl did not return to the hall after a long time, the invigilator grew suspicious and went towards the restroom to check on her. After some time, the girl came out of the toilet, visibly weak and distressed. Her condition raised further suspicion among the staff, who enquired about her well-being.
The student revealed that she was pregnant and had gone into labour inside the toilet, leading to the delivery of a dead baby in there. Later, when the staff checked the toilet, they found the stillborn baby inside the basin.
It is learnt that the minor girl had kept the baby in the basin to avoid being suspected and out of fear of damage to her reputation. The incident was immediately brought to the notice of the examination centre authorities, who in turn informed the district officials and the police.
The police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment, where her condition is stated to be stable. The stillborn baby was shifted to the mortuary in an ambulance for further procedures.
Police officials said they have not yet received any formal complaint regarding the incident, and a case may be registered based on a complaint from the college management where the girl is studying. Further inquiry will be taken up after receiving a formal complaint, they added.
