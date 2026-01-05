ETV Bharat / state

Missing Minor Found Dead In Forest; Accused Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl, who was missing for the past four days, was found dead in a forest area under the Sonpur police station limits in Chhattisgarh on January 4. The incident has caused fear and anger among the people, who have recently witnessed another murder linked to alleged witchcraft.

According to police, the family lodged complaint at the Sonpur police station after the girl went missing on New Year’s Day. Despite continuous search efforts by family members and villagers, no trace of the child was found until her body was discovered near Kosra farmland in a nearby forest area. After spotting the body, villagers alerted the police. The body was sent for post-mortem later that night. Police is suspecting murder after the preliminary findings.

The case has led to fear and anger among residents as the incident took place soon after another brutal crime in the same area, where a woman was killed over suspicions of witchcraft.