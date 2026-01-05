Missing Minor Found Dead In Forest; Accused Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
According to police, the girl went missing on New Year’s Day, following which her family lodged a missing person complaint at the Sonpur police station.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST
Narayanpur: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl, who was missing for the past four days, was found dead in a forest area under the Sonpur police station limits in Chhattisgarh on January 4. The incident has caused fear and anger among the people, who have recently witnessed another murder linked to alleged witchcraft.
According to police, the family lodged complaint at the Sonpur police station after the girl went missing on New Year’s Day. Despite continuous search efforts by family members and villagers, no trace of the child was found until her body was discovered near Kosra farmland in a nearby forest area. After spotting the body, villagers alerted the police. The body was sent for post-mortem later that night. Police is suspecting murder after the preliminary findings.
The case has led to fear and anger among residents as the incident took place soon after another brutal crime in the same area, where a woman was killed over suspicions of witchcraft.
Based on allegations by the victim’s family and villagers, policed identified a local youth as the prime suspect. Villagers also alleges that the accused has a history of violent behaviour and criminal activities.
The suspect has been arrested by the police. According to an initial press briefing, the accused confessed to sexually assaulting the minor before killing her with an axe to conceal his crime. He is in police custody until the investigation is underway. Police said further action will be taken after the post-mortem report and forensic evidence are examined.
Read More: