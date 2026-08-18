Minor Girl's Body Found Inside Suitcase In Delhi's Burari, Relative Arrested
A tip-off helped Delhi Police arrest a man in connection with the murder of a minor girl and recover her body hidden inside a suitcase.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: A shocking case has come to light from Delhi's Burari area, where a minor girl was allegedly murdered and her body was concealed inside a suitcase and dumped.
As per Delhi Police, Special Staff of the Outer North district received a tip-off about the murder, acting on which, a police team led by Inspector Vishvendra Chaudhary laid a trap and apprehended the main accused.
During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder. Subsequently, acting on the information shared by the accused, police recovered the suitcase containing the minor girl's body from Ajit Vihar area of Burari.
The police inspector said the deceased girl had recently come to Delhi from Bihar. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was a relative of the victim. Police have arrested him and are questioning him in detail to establish the motive behind the murder and the circumstances leading to the girl's death.
The body was recovered at the accused's instance and has been sent for necessary legal proceedings. The investigation has been handed over to Burari police.
"Police and forensic teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and collected evidence from the scene. We are examining forensic and other evidence to establish the circumstances in which the girl was allegedly killed and her body concealed," the official said.
Police are also probing the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged murder. "Further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence gathered during the probe," the official added.
The body of the minor has been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause and time of death. Officials are awaiting the postmortem and medical reports, which will also establish whether the girl was subjected to any form of sexual assault.
The incident has led to deep anger among residents and the victim's family. Keeping security and law-and-order concerns in mind, police personnel have been deployed in the area. Police said they are thoroughly investigating every aspect of the case and will take strict legal action against those responsible.
Also Read: