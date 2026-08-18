ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl's Body Found Inside Suitcase In Delhi's Burari, Relative Arrested

New Delhi: A shocking case has come to light from Delhi's Burari area, where a minor girl was allegedly murdered and her body was concealed inside a suitcase and dumped.

As per Delhi Police, Special Staff of the Outer North district received a tip-off about the murder, acting on which, a police team led by Inspector Vishvendra Chaudhary laid a trap and apprehended the main accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder. Subsequently, acting on the information shared by the accused, police recovered the suitcase containing the minor girl's body from Ajit Vihar area of Burari.

The police inspector said the deceased girl had recently come to Delhi from Bihar. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was a relative of the victim. Police have arrested him and are questioning him in detail to establish the motive behind the murder and the circumstances leading to the girl's death.

The body was recovered at the accused's instance and has been sent for necessary legal proceedings. The investigation has been handed over to Burari police.