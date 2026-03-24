ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Beaten To Death By Classmates In Bihar's Sitamarhi

Locals said the incident took place on Monday during school hours, specifically around 2:30 pm, when a dispute broke out. When Smriti tried switching on the fan, it led to a violent altercation, quickly escalating to a violent physical brawl. Two female students assaulted her so violently that her heartbeat stopped. Teachers intervened and immediately informed Smriti's uncle, Nagendra Rai, about the incident.

Sitamarhi: In a tragic incident, a minor girl was beaten to death by two classmates in Bihar's Sitamarhi following a dispute over an electric fan, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Smriti Kumari, a Class IV student of the Middle School in Soharwa village under the Sonbarsa block along the India-Nepal border, they added.

Family members rushed to the school and took Smriti to a private clinic in Sitamarhi. However, as her condition deteriorated, she was referred to a hospital in Patna for advanced treatment. However, she passed away in Hajipur while being transported by an ambulance.

A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. "The matter is being investigated. Police are gathering information from the teacher and students. Further action will be taken following the investigation," Sadar SDPO (II) Ashish Anand said.

Police at the Middle School in Soharwa village where the incident took place. (ETV Bharat)

Family members said that had the teachers intervened promptly, the situation would not have reached this critical juncture. They further allege that the principal also failed to pay attention to the matter. "If a child can be murdered within the school premises, how can any parent feel safe sending their children to school?" they asked.