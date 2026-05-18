ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Alleges Threat By Police Officer After Filing Harassment Complaint In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A minor girl in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has alleged that she was threatened by a police officer after approaching a police station to file a complaint of harassment against a youth, triggering political outrage and demands for action.

The incident took place at the Morada police station in Mayurbhanj district. Following the incident, leaders from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accompanied the victim’s family to the office of the Superintendent of police (SP), seeking justice.

According to the family, the minor girl was allegedly being harassed and mentally tortured by a local youth, who had been repeatedly proposing to her and mentally harassing her over the past several days.

The girl, along with her parents, approached the Morada police station and submitted a written complaint against the youth. However, the family alleged that the complaint was initially not accepted nd they were sent back by the officer concerned.

The family later contacted the Betnoti Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) over the phone and informed him about the matter. Following this, they were again asked to visit the police station and record statements.

The family alleged that during questioning at the police station, the officer in charge threatened the minor girl and warned her of legal consequences, including imprisonment, following which she became unconscious after coming out of the police station premises.