Minor Girl Alleges Threat By Police Officer After Filing Harassment Complaint In Odisha's Mayurbhanj
The girl from Mayurbhanj district has alleged that she was threatened by a police officer after filing a harassment complaint, prompting an official probe.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Mayurbhanj: A minor girl in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has alleged that she was threatened by a police officer after approaching a police station to file a complaint of harassment against a youth, triggering political outrage and demands for action.
The incident took place at the Morada police station in Mayurbhanj district. Following the incident, leaders from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accompanied the victim’s family to the office of the Superintendent of police (SP), seeking justice.
According to the family, the minor girl was allegedly being harassed and mentally tortured by a local youth, who had been repeatedly proposing to her and mentally harassing her over the past several days.
The girl, along with her parents, approached the Morada police station and submitted a written complaint against the youth. However, the family alleged that the complaint was initially not accepted nd they were sent back by the officer concerned.
The family later contacted the Betnoti Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) over the phone and informed him about the matter. Following this, they were again asked to visit the police station and record statements.
The family alleged that during questioning at the police station, the officer in charge threatened the minor girl and warned her of legal consequences, including imprisonment, following which she became unconscious after coming out of the police station premises.
She was first admitted to Baramile hospital and later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital in Baripada after her condition did not improve. The victim’s mother has accused the police officer of misconduct and demanded justice.
She further alleged that the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) questioned the girl in the absence of a female police officer. “My daughter was called to the police station and mentally tortured for more than half an hour,” she claimed.
Senior BJD leader Sudam Marandi has demanded the replacement of the IIC involved in the incident. The BJD leader said, "We have requested the Additional SP to conduct an impartial investigation into both incidents, first, the alleged harassment of the victim by the youth, and second, the alleged threat by the police officer to settle the case. We want protection for the victim’s family and the replacement of the IIC involved in the incident.”
The Morada IIC could not be contacted for comment. Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj Additional SP Deepak Kumar Gochhayat said a case had been registered based on the victim’s complaint and that the accused youth was being questioned at the police station. “Allegations levelled against the Morada IIC will also be investigated, and appropriate action will be taken if the charges are found to be true,” he added.
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