ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At Private School In Rajasthan; Protesters Demand Swift Arrest

Makrana: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school in Rajasthan's Makrana town.

According to police, the child's family lodged a complaint after she returned home from school on Monday and told her mother that a man had taken her to the school bathroom and behaved inappropriately with her. The girl also complained of pain so the parents took her to a private hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vicky Nagpal said that doctors who examined the child suspected sexual assault. The family subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered. The child has undergone a medical examination, and police have launched an investigation.

As news of the alleged assault spread on Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered outside the school and staged a protest demanding immediate action. When no arrest had been made by around 1 am, protesters blocked a road.