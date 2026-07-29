Minor Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At Private School In Rajasthan; Protesters Demand Swift Arrest
As news of the alleged assault spread on Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered outside the school and staged a protest demanding immediate action.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Makrana: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school in Rajasthan's Makrana town.
According to police, the child's family lodged a complaint after she returned home from school on Monday and told her mother that a man had taken her to the school bathroom and behaved inappropriately with her. The girl also complained of pain so the parents took her to a private hospital.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vicky Nagpal said that doctors who examined the child suspected sexual assault. The family subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered. The child has undergone a medical examination, and police have launched an investigation.
As news of the alleged assault spread on Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered outside the school and staged a protest demanding immediate action. When no arrest had been made by around 1 am, protesters blocked a road.
Senior police officials, including DSP Vicky Nagpal and Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar, reached the spot and persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade.
Former MLA Shriram Bhinchar, BJP leader Prakash Bhakar, and several other public representatives joined the protest in support of the victim's family. MLA Zakir Hussain Gasawat also spoke with the Superintendent of Police about transparent investigation and the arrest of those responsible.
The protesters submitted a list of demands, including:
- Immediate suspension of all academic and administrative activities at the school. They demanded to seal the premises, if necessary, until the investigation is completed.
- A high-level joint inquiry committee comprising officials from the district administration, police, education department, women and child development department, child rights commission, and other competent authorities.
- An audit of the school's recognition, administration, security arrangements, CCTV system, employee background verification, compliance with child protection norms, and all statutory records.
- Strict legal action against the people found directly involved, complicit, or negligent in connection with the incident.
- Adequate security, medical treatment, psychological counselling, and all government-mandated assistance for the victim and her family.
- A special district-wide inspection of all private schools to review child safety measures, legal compliance, and protection protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.
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