Minor Girl Allegedly Raped During Govardhan Puja Celebrations In Chhattisgarh; One Arrested
The trio lured the girl to a secluded place where the prime accused raped her and the other two acted as lookouts, reports Komendra Sonkar.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Durg: In a shocking sexual assault reported from Chhattisgarh, a minor girl was allegedly raped after being lured by three youths during a religious ritual in Durg district of the state. Police have arrested the prime accused while his two accomplices have been detained for questioning.
The incident took place within the Jevra-Sirsa police outpost limits on Tuesday. According to the police, Govardhan Puja celebrations were going on in the village, when three youths took the girl away with them. One of the youths committed the assault, while the other two kept watch.
Durg City ASP Shobhraj Agrawal stated that in the Jevra-Sirsa outpost area, three youths lured the minor girl to a secluded spot where the prime accused raped her.
According to the ASP, the prime accused has confessed to the rape, while the other two acted as lookouts. ASP Agrawal said that the police have arrested the prime accused and detained the other two for interrogation. A case has been registered under sections related to rape and the POCSO Act, and an investigation is underway, added ASP Shobhraj Agrawal.
It is understood that when the girl returned home, she informed her family about the ordeal. The family promptly filed a complaint with the police. Following the complaint by the family, the police recorded the minor's statement and took the three youths into custody.
The police are also investigating the specific roles played by the other two youths. Several facts have emerged following the girl's statement, and further legal action will be taken based on these findings. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
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