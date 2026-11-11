ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Allegedly Raped During Govardhan Puja Celebrations In Chhattisgarh; One Arrested

Representational picture ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: In a shocking sexual assault reported from Chhattisgarh, a minor girl was allegedly raped after being lured by three youths during a religious ritual in Durg district of the state. Police have arrested the prime accused while his two accomplices have been detained for questioning.

The incident took place within the Jevra-Sirsa police outpost limits on Tuesday. According to the police, Govardhan Puja celebrations were going on in the village, when three youths took the girl away with them. One of the youths committed the assault, while the other two kept watch.

Durg City ASP Shobhraj Agrawal stated that in the Jevra-Sirsa outpost area, three youths lured the minor girl to a secluded spot where the prime accused raped her. According to the ASP, the prime accused has confessed to the rape, while the other two acted as lookouts. ASP Agrawal said that the police have arrested the prime accused and detained the other two for interrogation. A case has been registered under sections related to rape and the POCSO Act, and an investigation is underway, added ASP Shobhraj Agrawal.