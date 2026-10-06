Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Classmate In Rajasthan's Kota; Hospitalised After Excessive Bleeding
Police said that a woman's role is being probed after a complaint by the girl's father, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Kota: A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalised for excessive bleeding after she was allegedly raped by her classmate at a village in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Tuesday. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the incident.
Sangod Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Jain stated that the alleged sexual assault took place in a village on Monday. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act based on the complaint filed by her family, and an investigation is underway, he said.
Jain arrived in Kota on Monday night itself to meet the victim regarding the case.
Accused a Classmate
The Station House Officer (SHO) of the area where the incident occurred stated that the minor victim and the accused study together in Class 12. It was not immediately known whether the accused is a minor or an adult.
Woman's role suspicious
The victim's father stated that the girl had gone to the house of a woman known to the family to get 'Mehendi' (henna) applied. He alleged that the accused took her to a house within the same village where the alleged rape took place.
The girl's father said that when his daughter's condition deteriorated after the incident, she was brought to Kota for immediate treatment. Due to excessive bleeding, she required a transfusion of more than two units of blood. He has demanded strict action and punishment for the accused.
It is learnt that the girls' condition is now improving and her statement will be recorded once she fully recovers.
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