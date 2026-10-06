ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Classmate In Rajasthan's Kota; Hospitalised After Excessive Bleeding

Kota: A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalised for excessive bleeding after she was allegedly raped by her classmate at a village in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Tuesday. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the incident.

Sangod Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Jain stated that the alleged sexual assault took place in a village on Monday. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act based on the complaint filed by her family, and an investigation is underway, he said.

Jain arrived in Kota on Monday night itself to meet the victim regarding the case.

Accused a Classmate

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the area where the incident occurred stated that the minor victim and the accused study together in Class 12. It was not immediately known whether the accused is a minor or an adult.